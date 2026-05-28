Vihara Member - Monthly Donation

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Pledging $25 every month for the Carolina Buddhist Vihara.
Note: Monthly memberships will be renewed automatically and will be charged on the same day each month.
Renews monthly
Pledging $50 every month for the Carolina Buddhist Vihara.
Note: Monthly memberships will be renewed automatically and will be charged on the same day each month.
Renews monthly
Pledging $100 every month for the Carolina Buddhist Vihara.
Note: Monthly memberships will be renewed automatically and will be charged on the same day each month.
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