SPONSORS MEMBERSHIP

Valid for one year
Your Brand as a Founding Partner
Benefits:
• Premium Branding: Potential logo placement on practice gear, sideline gear, or travel gear
• VIP Game Experience: Reserved premium seating, sideline access, and private meet-and-greet with the team
• Digital & Media Exposure: Featured prominently on website, social media, highlight reels, and press releases
• Corporate Networking: Invitations to sponsor-only networking events with local business leaders, coaches, and alumni
• Community Impact: Featured recognition at youth camps, clinics, and outreach programs
• Exclusive Recognition: Named as an official “Elite Partner” in all promotional materials and seasonal programs
• Custom Marketing Opportunities: Ability to distribute branded merchandise directly to fans
Your brand is a founding partner in building the next great football powerhouse of the South.
Your Brand Fuels Growth and Visibility
Benefits:
• Strategic Branding: Potential logo placement on practice gear, sideline gear, or travel gear
• Game-Day Exposure: Banner at home games and recognition during halftime announcements
• Digital Presence: Featured on team social media and website sponsor pages
• VIP Access: Two tickets per home game and access to sponsor lounge
• Content Marketing: Mentions in team newsletters and highlight reels
• Community Engagement: Recognition at youth camps and local outreach events
• Special Recognition: Custom plaque and team photo acknowledging your support
Your brand helps propel the Carolina Cardinals to prominence as the official 7-on-7 team of the Carolinas.
Elevate your impact. Maximize your visibility.
Benefits:
Your Brand Supports a Legacy in the Making
Benefits:
• Brand Visibility: Logo featured on website and social media
• Community Recognition: Mention in game programs and newsletters
• Promotional Opportunity: Option to provide branded items at events or games
• Team Engagement: Invitation to select practices or events
• Supporter Spotlight: Featured in end-of-season recap highlighting your contribution
