Carolina Forest Elementary PTO's Tee Shirt and Banner Sponsors

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About the memberships
Valid until June 15
Early Sponsor Price 15% off - Payment is due by June 15th
Support our students and show your business pride 👕
By becoming a T-shirt sponsor, your name or logo will be seen by Carolina Forest Elementary families all year long at school events and around campus. Your sponsorship helps fund classroom needs, teacher support, and family events 🎒
Please upload your business logo/artwork here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdmLL0SUVWNmWoWBQdZK_5WZG2nqDiA4cyDKqyXQlvz_alujg/viewform?usp=publish-editor
Valid until June 15
Early Sponsor Price 15% off - Payment is due by June 15th .
Support our students and show your business pride 👕
By becoming a banner sponsor, your name /logo will be seen by Carolina Forest Elementary families all year long at school events and around campus. Business will provide a banner to be hung in our car rider loop. All banners must be 3x4.
Your sponsorship helps fund classroom needs, teacher support, and family events 🎒
Valid until June 15
Early Sponsor Price 15% off - Payment is due by June 15th .
Support our students and show your business pride 👕
By becoming a banner and t-shirt sponsor, your name /logo will be seen by Carolina Forest Elementary families all year long at school events and around campus. For t-shirts Please upload your business logo/artwork here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdmLL0SUVWNmWoWBQdZK_5WZG2nqDiA4cyDKqyXQlvz_alujg/viewform?usp=publish-editor
Business will also provide a banner to be hung in our car rider loop. All banners must be 3x4.
Your sponsorship helps fund classroom needs, teacher support, and family events 🎒
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!