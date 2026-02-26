Carolina Forest Elementary PTO's Tee Shirt and Banner Sponsors

Early Sponsor Price 15% off - Payment is due by June 15th .





Support our students and show your business pride 👕

By becoming a banner sponsor, your name /logo will be seen by Carolina Forest Elementary families all year long at school events and around campus. Business will provide a banner to be hung in our car rider loop. All banners must be 3x4.





Your sponsorship helps fund classroom needs, teacher support, and family events 🎒