Offered by

Carolina Forest Elementary Pto

About the memberships

Carolina Forest Elementary PTO's Tee Shirt and Banner Sponsors

Available until Jun 15
Tee Shirt Sponsor- Early Sponsor Price 15% off of 500
$425

Valid until June 15

Early Sponsor Price 15% off - Payment is due by June 15th


Support our students and show your business pride 👕
By becoming a T-shirt sponsor, your name or logo will be seen by Carolina Forest Elementary families all year long at school events and around campus. Your sponsorship helps fund classroom needs, teacher support, and family events 🎒
Please upload your business logo/artwork here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdmLL0SUVWNmWoWBQdZK_5WZG2nqDiA4cyDKqyXQlvz_alujg/viewform?usp=publish-editor



Available until Jun 15
Banner Sponsor- Early Sponsor Price 15% off of 500
$425

Valid until June 15

Early Sponsor Price 15% off - Payment is due by June 15th .


Support our students and show your business pride 👕
By becoming a banner sponsor, your name /logo will be seen by Carolina Forest Elementary families all year long at school events and around campus. Business will provide a banner to be hung in our car rider loop. All banners must be 3x4.


Your sponsorship helps fund classroom needs, teacher support, and family events 🎒

Available until Jun 15
Banner & T-shirt Sponsor- Early Price 15% off of $1,000
$850

Valid until June 15

Early Sponsor Price 15% off - Payment is due by June 15th .


Support our students and show your business pride 👕
By becoming a banner and t-shirt sponsor, your name /logo will be seen by Carolina Forest Elementary families all year long at school events and around campus. For t-shirts Please upload your business logo/artwork here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdmLL0SUVWNmWoWBQdZK_5WZG2nqDiA4cyDKqyXQlvz_alujg/viewform?usp=publish-editor


Business will also provide a banner to be hung in our car rider loop. All banners must be 3x4.


Your sponsorship helps fund classroom needs, teacher support, and family events 🎒

Add a donation for Carolina Forest Elementary Pto

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