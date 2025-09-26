Carolina Migrant Network Benefit

Hosted by
Starting bid
Escape to paradise with a 7-night all-inclusive stay for up to 2 adults and 2 children (12 & under) at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya, with your choice of the adults-only Heaven side or the family-friendly Hacienda side (subject to availability). Valued at $5,000, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to indulge in world-class service, white-sand beaches, and unforgettable memories.
This package includes:
- 7 night stay before September 2026
- All-inclusive food & beverages
- Roundtrip group transportation to/from Cancún or Tulum airport
Exclusions: Flights, excursions, and spa treatments.
⚠️ Important: Stays are valid only during off-peak season dates. Complete details and available dates will be provided directly to the auction winner.
For more info: hotel.hardrock.com/riviera-maya
Starting bid
Four guest will enjoy a culinary experience they won’t soon forget…
Hosted by Ashley Christensen, a two times James Beard Award Winner, and Lily Ballance, William & Company’s own Mezcal Maven, guests will dine with the two restaurateurs for a multi-course dinner at Poole’s Diner. The evening’s food offerings will be personally hand selected by Ashley, and beverage director Kat Robinson will thoughtfully arrange pairings for each course to compliment. Specialty cocktails to be curated by Lily to further enhance the experience.
In an effort to provide a night that all can enjoy, all beverage and cocktail pairings can be requested non-alcoholic.
Starting bid
Valued at $800
Enjoy a 60-90 minute tasting led by our own Liliana Ballance, in La Veladora, the private event space inside of William & Company. Upon arriving you’ll enjoy a welcome cocktail and light snacks throughout the experience. Your tasting will feature 3 mezcal/agave selections, while enjoying surroundings curated with traditional Mexican relics and local Mexican artisans.
Gratuity not included.
See agave list below
Starting bid
Established in 2020, Owners Dean and Matt have over 30 years of experience between them. Their shop is able to execute a variety of styles, from Black and Grey Traditional, to more illustrative styles and everything in between, their consultative approach and industry knowledge keep them as the first choice for many here in Raleigh.
Opening at noon 7 days a week, they take appointments or walkins!
Starting bid
Crawford and Son is a casual neighborhood restaurant located in historic Oakwood, delivering depth of flavor with purposeful ingredients through chef Scott Crawford’s product-driven approach and through a balance of classical and modern technique.
http://crawfordandsonrestaurant.com/menu/
Jolie brings the lively and timeless French bistro to life on a little corner of downtown Raleigh, located next to their sister restaurant, Crawford & Son.
Starting bid
Stanbury is a place for coming together and sharing — to assimilate and celebrate our community. A place where dishes are inspired by the days offerings — reflecting seasonal availability and the unique qualities and mood of each day.
A place dedicated to both integrating and highlighting our region’s local agriculture producers. Stanbury is caring, playful and uncomplicated, creating a stage for the transformative power of food to amplify our lives through deeper connections, shared experiences and great company.
Starting bid
A family-friendly restaurant with a casual atmosphere, perfect for a night out with friends or a special occasion. We believe that great food should be enjoyed in a comfortable and relaxed setting, and we strive to create an atmosphere that is welcoming to everyone.
https://luchatigre.com/chapel-hill-midtown-market-shops-lucha-tigre-food-menu
Starting bid
$150 Value
Experience a Holistic Bodywork appointment personalized to your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being by integrating various techniques like Swedish, deep tissue, aromatherapy, and energy work, all within a calm and relaxing environment.
Or, select a Lymphatic Drainage Appoiintment to help redirect excess lymphatic fluid to unswollen areas of the body for proper circulation and filtration.
Starting bid
Arch & Edge was founded by friends Ally & Lisa. These Raleigh natives wanted to create a space that was comfortable, a little dreamy, and (most importantly) best in the brow game for their hometown. Both Ally & Lisa are x6 certified permanent makeup artists, and continue to advance their skills and services. Arch & Edge continues to grow, as well— You can find them at their newer, bigger space in downtown Raleigh with several other booth and studio renters, ranging from tattoo artists to permanent make up artists, estheticians specializing in waxing and facials, and more.
Starting bid
Valued at $125
Nicolás Catena Zapata has an intense, deep purple color with bluish-black tones. On the nose, aromas of black fruits – blackberries, black cherries, black plums – predominate with subtle notes of vanilla and dark chocolate intermingled with savory hints of green olive and a stony minerality. On the palate, the wine is tremendously complex, unfolding layer upon layer of red currant, eucalyptus, and black pepper flavors. Black cherries and blackberries give way to cassis followed by a hint of saline minerality. The wine is remarkably concentrated with a firm tannic structure providing the backbone for the lush fruit. The finish is long, a foretoken of the long aging potential of this Argentine masterpiece.
Let the Nicolás Catena Zapata open in a decanter while you grill a bone-in ribeye steak to perfection. Pour yourself a glass. Bliss.
Starting bid
Featuring a menu that blends the flavors of Spain with beloved ingredients and dishes of the South. Offering a casual, yet refined, menu of Spanish small plates with a Southern inflection. Accompanying the food is a robust Spanish wine list as well as one of the largest sherry offerings in the country.
Starting bid
Mothers and Sons is not a concept, it is a tradition. A trattoria in the heart of Downtown Durham, NC, where love of food comes from a rich history of family gatherings around the kitchen table. Fresh, handmade pasta is available daily, with a seasonally focused menu of regional Italian Specialties.
https://www.mothersandsonsnc.com/menu
Starting bid
Located in the elegantly restored Dodd-Hinsdale house (circa 1879), Second Empire combines history, atmosphere, and gourmet cuisine for an unforgettable dining experience.
Starting bid
CUYA Cocina Latina is a concept driven around Latin American Culture. Driven by Mexican-American restaurateur Charlie Ibarra and Puerto Rican Executive Chef Kevin Ruiz, the two North Carolinians have seen the tremendous growth of Latin population and culture in the Carolinas. Cuya's food and drinks combine inspirations from the Caribbean, Mexico and South America.
Starting bid
Ajja is Cheetie Kumar and Paul Siler’s neighborhood restaurant in Raleigh’s Five Points. Come over for fresh, vibrant sharing plates inspired by the Mediterranean, the Middle East and the Levant, and crafted to celebrate Southern produce and local purveyors. Stay awhile to enjoy eclectic signature cocktails and adventurous wines, while taking in the spectacular view of Raleigh’s skyline from our enclosed patio and expansive lawn.
Starting bid
Fresh masa made daily from heirloom Oaxacan corn. Bold Latin American flavors crafted with North Carolina hear in Raleigh's Gateway Plaza.
Ancient techniques, modern excellence, genuine hospitality.
Starting bid
Trophy Brewing was founded in 2013 on West Morgan Street in Downtown Raleigh. Starting with 14 seats at the bar, the business has now expanded to seven locations and three sister concepts—State of Beer (a bottle and sandwich shop with two locations), Maywood Hall & Garden (a private event venue), and Bend Bar (a neighborhood hangout).
Starting bid
Low frills pizza that delivers on exceptional taste. Good pizza with strong foundations: housemade sauce, long-fermentation dough that’s never refrigerated, quality ingredients.
Starting bid
Valued at $80
Based on a deep love for family and food - and a delicious union of Northern Mexican and Southern Texan culture – Del Norte Tortillas makes small-batch pork-fat flour tortillas right here in the Triangle. They are Latina owned and based out of Durham, NC. They have added a handmade coffee mug handmade by Alex, a Chinese-Mexican-American female artist, and previous Durham, NC resident. This set also includes a bag of Mexican sourced coffee roasted locally by Little Waves Coffee Roasters, a Latina co-owned roaster right here in Durham, NC.
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Grouping of Celli Azienda Agricola Wines, 3 bottles!
"Bron & Ruseval" Sangiovese, Cabernet Riserva 2018
This is their top level. 60 Sangiovese, 40 Cabernet Sauvignon. Lots of plum, cherry, raspberry to balance with mint, dusty cocoa, sandalwood.
"Le Grillaie" Sangiovese Riserva
This, like all of the Celli wines, is Sangiovese Riserva made for Italy.
There are no gimmicks here, just pure, unadulterated Sangiovese. By nature, Sangiovese is not very flavorful. It's something that tends to show subtle notes of cherry, raspberry, plum while balancing with a little savory herbaceousness and vibrant acidity.
"Bron & Ruseval" Sangiovese Riserva 2020
Single Vineyard Sangiovese from the amazing '20 vintage. One year in used barrique and minimum two years in bottle. This is terroir-driven wine that is more pretty than powerful. Archetypal. Best to think of this in 3D terms... The core is ripe black cherry and red plum. Next layer out is nutmeg and clove. The outer layer is all rosemary and orange peel.
Starting bid
Made in Mexico by a small, family ownded company, "El Charro" is one of the best seller from mater Feliix Jurado.
Starting bid
321 Coffee is a coffee shop and roaster built on inclusion. Based in Raleigh, NC, 321 currently employs over 50 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). They are the ones roasting the coffee, taking the orders, and making the lattes. We are demonstrating the value of an inclusive business model.
