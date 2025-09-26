Carolina Migrant Network Benefit

Four guest will enjoy a culinary experience they won’t soon forget…





Hosted by Ashley Christensen, a two times James Beard Award Winner, and Lily Ballance, William & Company’s own Mezcal Maven, guests will dine with the two restaurateurs for a multi-course dinner at Poole’s Diner. The evening’s food offerings will be personally hand selected by Ashley, and beverage director Kat Robinson will thoughtfully arrange pairings for each course to compliment. Specialty cocktails to be curated by Lily to further enhance the experience.





In an effort to provide a night that all can enjoy, all beverage and cocktail pairings can be requested non-alcoholic.



