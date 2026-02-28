Carolina Royalty

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Carolina Royalty

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Carolina Phoenix Pop Up Shop

12th Man Black T-Shirt item
12th Man Black T-Shirt item
12th Man Black T-Shirt
$25

Show your team pride all year long with this 12th Man T-Shirt. This classic crew neck tee is crafted from soft, breathable fabric for all-day comfort. The bold graphics are the perfect way to demonstrate your Phandom, whether you're at the game or just running errands around the triad.

12th Man Gray item
12th Man Gray item
12th Man Gray
$25

Show your team pride all year long with this 12th Man T-Shirt. This classic crew neck tee is crafted from soft, breathable fabric for all-day comfort. The bold graphics are the perfect way to demonstrate your Phandom, whether you're at the game or just running errands around the triad.

12 Man Yellow item
12 Man Yellow item
12 Man Yellow
$25

Show your team pride all year long with this 12th ManT-Shirt. This classic crew neck tee is crafted from soft, breathable fabric for all-day comfort. The bold graphics are the perfect way to demonstrate your Phandom, whether you're at the game or just running errands around the triad.

Black Carolina Phoenix Team Grit Graphic Hoodie item
Black Carolina Phoenix Team Grit Graphic Hoodie item
Black Carolina Phoenix Team Grit Graphic Hoodie
$45

Cheer the Carolina Phoenix on to victory in this Team Grit Graphic Hoodie. The soft lining and front pouch pocket help you stay warm, making it perfect for those chilly game days. Featuring bold, printed team graphics, this hoodie lets you wear your Carolina Phoenix pride for all to see.

Black Carolina Phoenix Team Grit Graphic Hoodie Custom item
Black Carolina Phoenix Team Grit Graphic Hoodie Custom item
Black Carolina Phoenix Team Grit Graphic Hoodie Custom
$55

Cheer the Carolina Phoenix on to victory in this Team Grit Graphic Hoodie. The soft lining and front pouch pocket help you stay warm, making it perfect for those chilly game days. Featuring bold, printed team graphics, this hoodie lets you wear your Carolina Phoenix pride for all to see.

Carolina Phoenix Victory T-Shirt item
Carolina Phoenix Victory T-Shirt
$25

Stay geared up for Carolina Phoenix games with this Victory T-Shirt. It features noticeable team details printed across the chest. Made from breathable fabric, this Carolina Phoenix tee keeps you comfortable at the stadium or watching the action from home.

Unisex Black Carolina Phoenix Faith Family T-Shirt item
Unisex Black Carolina Phoenix Faith Family T-Shirt
$30

Show your team pride and faith all year long with this T-Shirt. This classic crew neck tee is crafted from soft, breathable fabric for all-day comfort. The bold graphics are the perfect way to demonstrate your Phandom, whether you're at the game or just running errands around the triad.

Unisex Yellow Carolina Phoenix Faith Family T-Shirt item
Unisex Yellow Carolina Phoenix Faith Family T-Shirt
$30

Show your team pride and faith all year long with this T-Shirt. This classic crew neck tee is crafted from soft, breathable fabric for all-day comfort. The bold graphics are the perfect way to demonstrate your Phandom, whether you're at the game or just running errands around the triad.

Unisex Gray Carolina Phoenix Heritage Custom Name & Number item
Unisex Gray Carolina Phoenix Heritage Custom Name & Number
$35

Celebrate your Carolina Phoenix pride each time you put on this Heritage Custom Name & Number T-Shirt. The blend fabric offers a soft, comfortable feel that's perfect for everyday wear. Featuring your custom name and number on the back, this tee lets you represent the Phoenix with a personalized touch.

Carolina Phoenix Best Mom Mother's Day T-Shirt item
Carolina Phoenix Best Mom Mother's Day T-Shirt item
Carolina Phoenix Best Mom Mother's Day T-Shirt item
Carolina Phoenix Best Mom Mother's Day T-Shirt
$25

Show appreciation for your father with this Carolina Phoenix Best Mom T-Shirt. Its lightweight fabric features the team logo printed above a strong statement in vivid color. The classic fit of this Carolina Phoenix tee provides a comfortable feel all day.

Unisex Carolina Phoenix City Team T-Shirt item
Unisex Carolina Phoenix City Team T-Shirt item
Unisex Carolina Phoenix City Team T-Shirt
$27.99

Rep your Carolina Phoenix pride in style with this City Team T-Shirt. This stylish tee features bold, screen-printed Carolina Phoenix graphics that let everyone know who you're rooting for all spring. Made from 100% cotton, it provides a comfortable, breathable fit that's perfect for all-day wear.

Black Carolina Phoenix Hometown T-Shirt item
Black Carolina Phoenix Hometown T-Shirt
$25

Show your team pride all season long with this T-Shirt. This classic crew neck tee is crafted from soft, breathable fabric for all-day comfort. The bold graphics are the perfect way to demonstrate your phandom, whether you're at the game or just running errands around the triad.

Fancy Carolina Phoenix Est 2007 item
Fancy Carolina Phoenix Est 2007 item
Fancy Carolina Phoenix Est 2007
$20
Carolina Phoenix Starter Inferno Rise Jogger Pants item
Carolina Phoenix Starter Inferno Rise Jogger Pants
$45

Being comfortable while watching your Carolina Phoenix is almost as important to you as cheering them to victory. These Starter Inferno pants are great for relaxing on game day, exercising or even sleeping. The elastic waistband and fleece lining ensure that you stay cozy no matter where you wear them. The bold printed graphics put your Carolina Phoenix phandom front and center.

Carolina Phoenix Black Idol Jogger Pants item
Carolina Phoenix Black Idol Jogger Pants
$55

Stay comfortable while repping the Carolina Phoenix with these Idol Jogger Pants. 

Carolina Phoenix Black Victory Shorts 5" item
Carolina Phoenix Black Victory Shorts 5"
$25

Rep your Carolina Phoenix on and off the field in these Woven Victory Poly-blend Shorts. The lightweight, breathable fabric is enhanced with sweat-wicking technology to ensure you stay cool and dry during any activity. A drawstring waistband lets you customize the fit of these Carolina Phoenix shorts for the most comfortable feel.

Carolina Phoenix Black Victory Shorts 7" item
Carolina Phoenix Black Victory Shorts 7"
$25

Rep your Carolina Phoenix on and off the field in these Woven Victory Poly-blend Shorts. The lightweight, breathable fabric is enhanced with sweat-wicking technology to ensure you stay cool and dry during any activity. A drawstring waistband lets you customize the fit of these Carolina Phoenix shorts for the most comfortable feel.

Carolina Phoenix Black Victory Shorts 9" item
Carolina Phoenix Black Victory Shorts 9"
$25

Rep your Carolina Phoenix on and off the field in these Woven Victory Poly-blend Shorts. The lightweight, breathable fabric is enhanced with sweat-wicking technology to ensure you stay cool and dry during any activity. A drawstring waistband lets you customize the fit of these Carolina Phoenix shorts for the most comfortable feel.

Carolina Phoenix Black Performance Shorts 5" item
Carolina Phoenix Black Performance Shorts 5"
$25

Rep your Carolina Phoenix on and off the field in these performance Poly-blend Shorts. The lightweight, breathable fabric is enhanced with sweat-wicking technology to ensure you stay cool and dry during any activity. A drawstring waistband lets you customize the fit of these Carolina Phoenix shorts for the most comfortable feel.

Carolina Phoenix Black Performance Shorts 9" item
Carolina Phoenix Black Performance Shorts 9"
$25

Rep your Carolina Phoenix on and off the field in these performance Poly-blend Shorts. The lightweight, breathable fabric is enhanced with sweat-wicking technology to ensure you stay cool and dry during any activity. A drawstring waistband lets you customize the fit of these Carolina Phoenix shorts for the most comfortable feel.

Phoenix Football IOMYB GRAY item
Phoenix Football IOMYB GRAY item
Phoenix Football IOMYB GRAY
$25

Stay geared up for Carolina Phoenix games with this Hootie Inspired T-Shirt. It features noticeable team details printed across the chest. Made from breathable fabric, this Carolina Phoenix tee keeps you comfortable at the stadium or watching the action from home.

Faith Phamily Phoenix Football Black Fearless Sleeveless item
Faith Phamily Phoenix Football Black Fearless Sleeveless
$40

This sleeveless hoodie from Carolina Phoenix is a tribute to the rising fire and fearless energy of a team built to soar above the competition. A bold mix of deep tones and striking accents reflects a squad that plays with intensity, passion, and purpose. Designed for versatility, this layer features a heavyweight polyester-cotton blend with a soft fleece lining—delivering warmth and comfort without the bulk of a long-sleeve pullover.

Phoenix Football IOMYB item
Phoenix Football IOMYB
$40

Incredible combination of the comfort of a hoodie and the breathability of a tee with this Carolina Phoenix Lockup Blend Hoodie T-Shirt. It features team details printed on extra-soft blended material. The hood adds lightweight coverage to this solid Carolina Phoenix tee.

Faith Phamily Phoenix Football It Only Makes You Better item
Faith Phamily Phoenix Football It Only Makes You Better item
Faith Phamily Phoenix Football It Only Makes You Better item
Faith Phamily Phoenix Football It Only Makes You Better
$45

Show your team pride all season long with this Pullover Hoodie. This classic layer is crafted from soft, cozy fabric for all-day comfort. The bold graphics are the perfect way to demonstrate your phandom, whether you're at the game or just running errands around the triad.

Carolina Phoenix Yellow 26 Sideline Lockup Performance Polo item
Carolina Phoenix Yellow 26 Sideline Lockup Performance Polo item
Carolina Phoenix Yellow 26 Sideline Lockup Performance Polo
$31.99

Elevate your Carolina Phoenix look with this Sideline Lockup Performance Polo. Crafted from a breathable polyester blend, it’s designed to keep you comfortable whether you’re on the move or cheering from the sidelines.

Carolina Phoenix Biggest Fan Name & Number T-Shirt item
Carolina Phoenix Biggest Fan Name & Number T-Shirt item
Carolina Phoenix Biggest Fan Name & Number T-Shirt item
Carolina Phoenix Biggest Fan Name & Number T-Shirt
$29.99

Support your favorite player, and for good reason. This tee will quickly become your favorite Carolina Phoenix gear in your closet.

Carolina Phoenix Rise Towel item
Carolina Phoenix Rise Towel item
Carolina Phoenix Rise Towel
$15

This towel features a classic RISE design with two Carolina Phoenix logos on each side. Add this Rise Towel to your Phan Collection!

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