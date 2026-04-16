Carolina Royalty

Hosted by

Carolina Royalty

About this event

Carolina Phoenix VS Tri State Warriors

1901 S Park Dr

Reidsville, NC 27320, USA

GAME DAY (AT THE GATE)
$15

Join the energy at the gate and experience the action live.

KIDS 10& UNDER
Free

Bring the next generation out to be inspired — no ticket needed.

MILITARY & FIRST RESPONDERS
$10

As a thank you for your service, you’ll always receive the early bird rate — no matter when you purchase.

Volunteer
Free

Volunteer at our game event and get FREE entry! Help with event support, guest assistance, and setup while enjoying the experience with the team. Reliable and positive volunteers wanted.

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