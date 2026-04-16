Carolina Phoenix VS Tri State Warriors

About this event
Join the energy at the gate and experience the action live.
Bring the next generation out to be inspired — no ticket needed.
As a thank you for your service, you’ll always receive the early bird rate — no matter when you purchase.
Volunteer at our game event and get FREE entry! Help with event support, guest assistance, and setup while enjoying the experience with the team. Reliable and positive volunteers wanted.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!