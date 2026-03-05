Carolina Poodle Rescue's Silent Auction for Gabriel

Immerse yourself in the heartwarming journey of "Finding Agate," a poignant narrative of love, loss, and the unwavering spirit of salvation, as experienced and narrated by none other than Agate the poodle. This signed edition book promises an emotional roller coaster that will touch your soul, elicit tears, and eventually leave you with a heartwarming smile.

Agate's Story: A Journey Unlike Any Other



"Finding Agate" is not just a tale—it's an emotional expedition, inviting you to witness life through the eyes of a remarkable poodle. Agate's narrative encapsulates the beauty of love, the pain of loss, and the enduring strength found in salvation. Prepare to be captivated by a story that transcends the ordinary, delivering a rollercoaster of emotions.

Finding Agate was written by Rose Hannon, poodle owner, poodle breeder and poodle lover. The inside front cover is signed by the author and was given to Ann Addison, CPR supporter, for whom our senior center, Addison's Abbey, is named. Ann was passionate about poodles and about the plight of senior and left behind dogs. From the day we met her, she insisted that one day we build a place where senior poodles could go to be safe and cared for, no matter what.

Get Your Signed Edition of "Finding Agate" Today and Embark on a Journey of Emotions!





Retails $40 on ebay for an unsigned copy



Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $5



