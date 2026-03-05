Carolina Poodle Rescue's Silent Auction for Gabriel

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Elevate Your Pup's Style with the Diva Dog Silver Jeweled Collar.
This exclusive, handmade collar radiates luxury and sophistication, perfect for ensuring your beloved pup looks like a true diva.
Handmade with care and precision, this collar boasts unparalleled artistry, featuring stunning silver jewels that exude elegance and glamour.
Measuring 18 inches in total length and 2 1/4 nches in width, with a snap closure.
Adorned with shimmering jewels, this collar is a statement piece, showcasing your dog's diva status and making them the talk of the town.
(Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $5)
Starting bid
What an adorable addition to your breakfast.
This is a Vintage Hand Painted Ceramic poodle egg cup that stands 2 1/2 inches tall. Made in Japan, these cups were popular in the 1950's
The cup is a nice yellow with raised gold accents for the poodle.
Break out the eggs and serve this fellow next to your breakfast plate.
Estimated value $25
(Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $5)
Starting bid
Classic Red Fire Hydrant Coin Bank
Painted in traditional, bold red, this realistic fire hydrant coin bank makes a fun and eye‑catching addition to any home, office, or collection. With its authentic detailing and solid presence, it’s both decorative and functional.
The lifelike design adds charm and character—perfect for dog lovers, firefighters, or anyone who appreciates unique décor. Due to its realistic appearance, it’s best displayed out of reach of curious pets.
Dimensions:
A great conversation piece and a clever way to save your spare change.
These fire hydrants retail for $43.00
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $8 as it weighs 1lb8oz
Starting bid
Black & Pink Poodle Salt & Pepper Shaker Set
Add a touch of vintage whimsy to your table or collection with this charming black and pink poodle salt & pepper shaker set. Beautifully styled with classic poodle detailing, these two make an eye‑catching and playful pair.
Each shaker measures approximately 4 inches tall, 3 inches wide, and 2 inches deep, making them the perfect size for display or everyday use. A delightful accent for retro kitchens, poodle lovers, or collectors of fun tabletop décor.
These shakers retail for $20
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $6
Starting bid
Poodle Slip‑On Shoes – Women’s US 9 (Medium) Men's 8
Lightweight and comfortable slip‑on shoes featuring a charming poodle design on a blue floral background. Cushioned sole for everyday wear and an easy, stylish fit—perfect for casual outings and dog lovers.
Retails $30
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $6
Starting bid
Brand new Hipaw Breathable Dog Boots Nonslip Sole Paw Protector for Hardwood Floor. Size small
Great for protecting your hardwood floors or vinyl floors, protecting their feet on a hot day or a cold day, keep them from chewing on their foot.
Retailed for $20
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is 5
Starting bid
Brand New East Side Polka‑Dot Dress – Size Small
Too cute to pass up! This adorable black‑and‑white polka‑dot dress features a flirty pink ribbon bow that adds the perfect pop of charm. Sweet, stylish, and full of personality, it’s a head‑turner that’s ready for parties, photos, or everyday fun.
Brand new
Retail $20
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $5
Starting bid
Art Deco Hanging Poodle Frame – Pink & Green (6¾" x 5½")
Bring a smile to your space and support a great cause! This delightful Art Deco–inspired poodle frame features an adorable poodle in heels, set against a bright pink background with playful green swirls. Full of charm and personality, it’s a fun accent piece that’s sure to be loved.
Bid with your heart and take home something special—every bid makes a difference! 🐩💖
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $6
Starting bid
Vintage Spaghetti Poodle Figurine – Made in Japan
A true vintage treasure! This delightful spaghetti poodle figurine features hand‑applied spaghetti detailing that beautifully mimics real poodle curls. Dressed for spring in her sweet bonnet, she’s full of personality and retro charm.
Made in Japan, this collectible piece is a wonderful example of mid‑century whimsy and craftsmanship. Perfect for poodle lovers, vintage collectors, or anyone who appreciates unique and playful décor.
A rare and lovable find that’s sure to steal hearts—and bids!
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $5
Starting bid
Vintage Florenza Poodle Sewing Pin Cushion – Bobble Head (3½")
A fabulous vintage find! This Florenza poodle sewing pin cushion is full of mid‑century elegance and whimsy. Measuring approximately 3½ inches long, she features rich gold‑tone detailing, a soft red velvet pin cushion back, and an adorable bobble head that adds extra personality.
Beautifully crafted with classic Florenza styling, this poodle is both functional and decorative—perfect for sewing enthusiasts, vintage collectors, or poodle lovers alike. A standout piece for a sewing room, vanity, or display shelf.
Florenza poodle pin cushions are highly sought after by collectors and make a wonderful gift or investment piece.
A rare and charming collectible that’s ready to be treasured again.
Can sell on Etsy up to $98
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $5
Starting bid
The Sherpa Seatbelt Harness in Black, Size Small, is the ultimate solution for pet safety during travel. Designed by SHERPA by PetWise, this no-pull harness ensures your pet is secure whether you're driving across town or across the country. An unrestrained pet can be a distraction and a potential hazard in case of an accident.
Retails for $49
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $6
Starting bid
Tiffany & Co. Silver Blue Leather Dog Collar – Authentic
Treat your pup to timeless luxury with this authentic Tiffany & Co. dog collar. Crafted from beautiful silver blue leather, this classic design features the iconic Tiffany & Co. badge for a refined, instantly recognizable look.
The collar measures approximately 20¾ inches from buckle to end, making it both stylish and functional. Elegant yet durable, it’s perfect for dog lovers who appreciate quality craftsmanship and iconic design.
A beautiful blend of fashion, function, and signature Tiffany style.r
Retails for $400
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $6
Starting bid
Vintage Vandor “Pink Attitude” Loungin’ Around Poodle Salt & Pepper Shaker
Serve up retro charm with this fabulous Vandor “Pink Attitude” poodle salt & pepper shaker. Featuring a laid‑back pink poodle lounging comfortably in a beach chair, this piece perfectly captures mid‑century whimsy and attitude.
With its fun, retro styling and delightful character, this collectible stands approximately 4 inches tall and makes a wonderful accent for a vintage kitchen, display shelf, or poodle collection. A must‑have for fans of kitschy décor and classic Vandor designs.
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $6
Starting bid
Blanton’s Straight From The Barrel is an uncut, unfiltered bourbon. The recipe is the same as Blanton’s Original and Blanton’s Gold, but the proof will vary from barrel to barrel. This bottle is102 proof and bottled on 02/2022 700ml
Dark chocolate, caramel and butter, with earthy undertones of walnut and hazelnut on the nose. The palate delivers notes of warm vanilla, oak, toasted nuts and a spiciness with hints of butterscotch or honey.
The bottle has the bottle, barrel, warehouse, rick numbers listed.
Retails up to $250
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $8
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the heartwarming journey of "Finding Agate," a poignant narrative of love, loss, and the unwavering spirit of salvation, as experienced and narrated by none other than Agate the poodle. This signed edition book promises an emotional roller coaster that will touch your soul, elicit tears, and eventually leave you with a heartwarming smile.
Agate's Story: A Journey Unlike Any Other
"Finding Agate" is not just a tale—it's an emotional expedition, inviting you to witness life through the eyes of a remarkable poodle. Agate's narrative encapsulates the beauty of love, the pain of loss, and the enduring strength found in salvation. Prepare to be captivated by a story that transcends the ordinary, delivering a rollercoaster of emotions.
Finding Agate was written by Rose Hannon, poodle owner, poodle breeder and poodle lover. The inside front cover is signed by the author and was given to Ann Addison, CPR supporter, for whom our senior center, Addison's Abbey, is named. Ann was passionate about poodles and about the plight of senior and left behind dogs. From the day we met her, she insisted that one day we build a place where senior poodles could go to be safe and cared for, no matter what.
Get Your Signed Edition of "Finding Agate" Today and Embark on a Journey of Emotions!
Retails $40 on ebay for an unsigned copy
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $5
Starting bid
Handmade Poodle Clutch / Cosmetic Bag
This charming craft‑made poodle clutch or cosmetic bag features an all‑over poodle print on a bold red background. Roomy and practical, it opens wide for easy access—perfect for cosmetics, toiletries, or everyday essentials.
Soft yet sturdy, it’s a fun statement piece for poodle lovers and anyone who enjoys unique, handcrafted accessories.
Size:
A delightful and functional find that’s both cute and useful—ready to be enjoyed or gifted.
Can retail on Etsy between $20-$35
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $5
Starting bid
The Dafi upholstered armchair by Orren Ellis features a modern, architectural design with a solid wood frame and generously cushioned seating. Its wide, low profile and plush cushions make it both a comfortable lounge chair and a striking accent piece for a living room, reading nook, or bedroom.
Designed with clean lines and substantial proportions, this chair offers a relaxed yet elevated look that works well in contemporary and modern interiors.
Dimensions:
A stylish, well‑made armchair that balances comfort, craftsmanship, and modern design.
This item retails for $750 on Wayfair (normally $2100)
PICK UP ONLY Greer, SC
Starting bid
This charming Enesco poodle planter features classic poodle styling with lovely molded details and a graceful seated pose. Perfect for small plants, succulents, or display on its own, it adds a touch of vintage whimsy to any shelf, windowsill, or tabletop.
A wonderful piece for poodle lovers, Enesco collectors, or fans of mid‑century décor.
Dimensions:
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $8
Starting bid
Playful, elegant, and beautifully detailed, this Mary Frances beaded clutch features a charming white poodle motif set against a black fully hand‑beaded background. Intricate embroidery, floral accents, and a decorative key design give this bag a whimsical Parisian flair that Mary Frances is known for.
This flat evening clutch is a standout accessory—perfect for collectors, dog lovers, or anyone who appreciates artisan handbags. Mary Frances bags are handcrafted and highly sought after for their quality, detail, and unique designs.
Details:
Based on recent and current listings of Mary Frances poodle and novelty beaded clutches:
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $8
Starting bid
Handcrafted fused glass decorative plate featuring a charming black poodle silhouette set into a glossy white glass base. The gently curved rectangular shape and smooth, polished finish give this piece a modern yet whimsical look. Perfect as a trinket dish, candy plate, soap dish, or seasonal décor, especially for spring or Easter displays.
This piece is artisan‑made, with the fused glass technique creating depth and a subtle glow when light hits the surface.
Details:
A lovely collectible piece for glass art lovers or anyone who enjoys unique handmade décor.
Retail value $35-$65
Shipping is separate from bid total. Shipping cost for this item is $7
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