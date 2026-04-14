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Carolina Strawberry Festival Inc
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Carolina Strawberry Festival GARDEN GALA~ Silent Auction

Julie Vos Necklace item
Julie Vos Necklace
$100

Starting bid

This beautiful gold necklace and fuchsia pendant is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. Donated by Evans Jewelers and retails for $325.00

Billy's Pork and Beef Gift Basket item
Billy's Pork and Beef Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Billy's Pork and Beef is your Local Old Fashioned Butcher Shop and this gift basket includes a whole country ham, Billy's t-shirt, BBQ sauces, thermometer, Rtic coffee cup, and cutting board. Retail value is $170.00

Washable 5x7 Indoor/Outdoor Rug in Splashy Floral Hues item
Washable 5x7 Indoor/Outdoor Rug in Splashy Floral Hues
$100

Starting bid

Donated from Farrior's Flooring - this piece will make the perfect addition to your indoor or outdoor home decor! Retails at $249.00

Duplin Winery Gift Basket item
Duplin Winery Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a basket of items to eat and drink from one of our favorite sponsors - Duplin Winery!

Wrill Southern Outfitters Gift Bag item
Wrill Southern Outfitters Gift Bag
$100

Starting bid

This beautiful striped tote bag is filled with all of our favorite "Wrill" best sellers including a strawberry ornament, WSO candle, hand towel, strawberry jam, Duck camp holster, strawberry spice sauce, WSO airfreshener, and Post Malone plate-retail value is over $200!

Realo Gift Basket item
Realo Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

A wonderful assortment of Realo's gift items including a Welcome flag, Swig strawberry tumbler, Iris Home Diffuser, Jen & Co. handbag, BruMate Blue Hydro cup, and Simply Southern Hydro Strawberry ballcap. Retail value is over $150

Mary Kay Gift Basket item
Mary Kay Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Mary Kay Basket includes Satin Hands, Satin Body& Satin Lips Spa Collection with Timewise Repair Travel Set and Lifting Bio-Cellulose Mask. Retail value - $175.00

River Landing Golf Package item
River Landing Golf Package
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf for 4 at the beautiful River Landing Golf Course ~ Retail value is over $400.

Johnson Nursery Potted Plant item
Johnson Nursery Potted Plant
$50

Starting bid

Tut-n-Honey ~ A potted plant featuring Cyperus Prince, Petunia Supertunia, Lobelia Laguna, and Sedum Lemon Coral.

Mariposa Silver 5x7 frame item
Mariposa Silver 5x7 frame
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful 5x7 frame for your favorite photo!

Strawberry Art Print item
Strawberry Art Print
$125

Starting bid

Artists are first place winner Presley Brown who created the main print and we also featured second place winner Yandel Martinez Mendieta who created the top of the artwork.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!