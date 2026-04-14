Carolina Strawberry Festival GARDEN GALA~ Silent Auction

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This beautiful gold necklace and fuchsia pendant is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. Donated by Evans Jewelers and retails for $325.00
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Billy's Pork and Beef is your Local Old Fashioned Butcher Shop and this gift basket includes a whole country ham, Billy's t-shirt, BBQ sauces, thermometer, Rtic coffee cup, and cutting board. Retail value is $170.00
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Donated from Farrior's Flooring - this piece will make the perfect addition to your indoor or outdoor home decor! Retails at $249.00
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Enjoy a basket of items to eat and drink from one of our favorite sponsors - Duplin Winery!
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This beautiful striped tote bag is filled with all of our favorite "Wrill" best sellers including a strawberry ornament, WSO candle, hand towel, strawberry jam, Duck camp holster, strawberry spice sauce, WSO airfreshener, and Post Malone plate-retail value is over $200!
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A wonderful assortment of Realo's gift items including a Welcome flag, Swig strawberry tumbler, Iris Home Diffuser, Jen & Co. handbag, BruMate Blue Hydro cup, and Simply Southern Hydro Strawberry ballcap. Retail value is over $150
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Mary Kay Basket includes Satin Hands, Satin Body& Satin Lips Spa Collection with Timewise Repair Travel Set and Lifting Bio-Cellulose Mask. Retail value - $175.00
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Enjoy a round of golf for 4 at the beautiful River Landing Golf Course ~ Retail value is over $400.
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Tut-n-Honey ~ A potted plant featuring Cyperus Prince, Petunia Supertunia, Lobelia Laguna, and Sedum Lemon Coral.
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Beautiful 5x7 frame for your favorite photo!
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Artists are first place winner Presley Brown who created the main print and we also featured second place winner Yandel Martinez Mendieta who created the top of the artwork.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!