Two golfers swing in the foreground against a backdrop of stylized buildings and a "Carolina Strive" logo, all within a green circle, with "GOLF TOURNAMENT" emblazoned below.

Hosted by

Carolina Strive

About this event

Carolina Strive's 2026 YIBT Charity Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Pawleys Island True Blue Condo 4 night stay item
Pawleys Island True Blue Condo 4 night stay item
Pawleys Island True Blue Condo 4 night stay item
Pawleys Island True Blue Condo 4 night stay
$450

Starting bid

4 Nights - 3 Bedroom and 3 Bath Condominium at True Blue located minutes from the beaches in Pawleys Island, SC. The condo features fully-equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, multiple TV’s and comfortable bedding, ensuring both convenience and comfort. Also included is complimentary wireless internet access. The on-site amenities available to True Blue guests during their vacation are abundant, with multiple outdoor pools and hot tub’s, tennis courts and BBQ areas there to offer plenty of opportunities for both rest and recreation. Whether in your condo, on the course or at play on the tranquil beaches, a vacation to True Blue Golf Resort in Pawleys Island is truly the epitome of relaxation.

Pawleys Island True Blue Condo 3 night stay item
Pawleys Island True Blue Condo 3 night stay item
Pawleys Island True Blue Condo 3 night stay
$350

Starting bid

3 Nights - 3 Bedroom and 3 Bath Condominium at True Blue located minutes from the beaches in Pawleys Island, SC. The condo features fully-equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, multiple TV’s and comfortable bedding, ensuring both convenience and comfort. Also included is complimentary wireless internet access. The on-site amenities available to True Blue guests during their vacation are abundant, with multiple outdoor pools and hot tub’s, tennis courts and BBQ areas there to offer plenty of opportunities for both rest and recreation. Whether in your condo, on the course or at play on the tranquil beaches, a vacation to True Blue Golf Resort in Pawleys Island is truly the epitome of relaxation.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!