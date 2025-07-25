Carolina Strive's YIBT Charity Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Hosted by

Pawleys Island True Blue Condo 4 night stay
$450

Starting bid

4 Nights - 3 Bedroom and 3 Bath Condominium at True Blue located minutes from the beaches in Pawleys Island, SC. The condo features fully-equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, multiple TV’s and comfortable bedding, ensuring both convenience and comfort. Also included is complimentary wireless internet access. The on-site amenities available to True Blue guests during their vacation are abundant, with multiple outdoor pools and hot tub’s, tennis courts and BBQ areas there to offer plenty of opportunities for both rest and recreation. Whether in your condo, on the course or at play on the tranquil beaches, a vacation to True Blue Golf Resort in Pawleys Island is truly the epitome of relaxation.

Pawleys Island True Blue Condo 3 night stay
$350

Starting bid

3 Nights - 3 Bedroom and 3 Bath Condominium at True Blue located minutes from the beaches in Pawleys Island, SC. The condo features fully-equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, multiple TV’s and comfortable bedding, ensuring both convenience and comfort. Also included is complimentary wireless internet access. The on-site amenities available to True Blue guests during their vacation are abundant, with multiple outdoor pools and hot tub’s, tennis courts and BBQ areas there to offer plenty of opportunities for both rest and recreation. Whether in your condo, on the course or at play on the tranquil beaches, a vacation to True Blue Golf Resort in Pawleys Island is truly the epitome of relaxation.

Callaway X Series Combo Iron Set
$400

Starting bid

Send your ball flying across the fairway with the Callaway X Series Combo Iron Set. This set uses Speed Frame Face technology to ensure long distance hitting, and each club has a deep undercut cavity for increased ball speeds.

Features and Benefits

  • Deep undercut cavity delivers increased ball speeds
  • Speed Frame Face technology ensures longer distance
  • Durable graphite hybrids/steel shafts
  • 4 hybrid
  • 5 hybrid
  • 6 iron
  • 7 iron
  • 8 iron
  • 9 iron
  • Pitching wedge
  • Attack wedge
Callaway Chase 14 Cart Bag - Blue/White/Red
$130

Starting bid

Overview

The NEW Chase 14 Cart Golf Bag is a standout choice for golfers who appreciate both performance and value, featuring a front-facing GPS pocket for quick access to your tech. Equipped with 14 full-length club dividers for optimal organization and dual side apparel pockets for extra storage, this bag combines top-tier functionality with excellent value.

TECHNOLOGY & FEATURES

  • 14-Way Top with Integrated Putter Well
  • Front Facing GPS Pocket
  • Dual Sided Apparel pocket
  • Accessible Grab Handles
  • Towel Ring with Glove Patch
  • 14-Way Full Length Club Divider
  • 10 Pockets
  • 5 Pounds
  • Logo Ready
Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver - Right Hand/9 degree
$200

Starting bid

The Callaway Rogue ST 2024 Max Driver is designed for peak performance with its powerful titanium face and unibody construction. Featuring a carbon crown for high Moi and forgiveness, this driver ensures stability and accuracy. The adjustable hosel allows for precise shot shape correction, offering a high launch, mid spin, and semi-draw flight. 

$50 Gift Card to Renew Nutrition Smoothie and Juice Bar item
$50 Gift Card to Renew Nutrition Smoothie and Juice Bar
$25

Starting bid

Renew Nutrition

Smoothie & Juice Bar

Teas, Shakes and Love 🫶🏻
⏰ M-F 6:30AM-6:30PM
⏰ SAT 8AM-5PM
⏰ SUN 12PM-5PM


