Carolina Tigers vs Detroit Prowl

100 W Hemstead St

Lexington, NC 27292, USA

General Admission
$15
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Youth Ticket
$10
Grants entry for kids ages 6-17 years old.
Seniors Ticket
$10
Adults ages 65 & up.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing