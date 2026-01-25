Carowinds Festival of Music

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About this event
Covers the Festival Fees and a one-day admission ticket to the park. (Our performance time is from 4:00 - 5:00)
Only available to Carowinds 2026 Season Passholders. The singer will enter the park using their season pass. (Proof of current passholder is required). The $15 fee is for participation in the Festival of Music Event. (Our performance time is from 4:00 - 5:00)
Only for parents/chaperones/family members (including siblings). NOTE: If you are a 2026 season passholder you may use your season pass to access the park; your singer will still need to pay the $15 Performer Fee (listed above).
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