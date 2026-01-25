Winston Salem Choral Academy
Winston Salem Choral Academy has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Winston Salem Choral Academy

Hosted by

Winston Salem Choral Academy

About this event

Sales closed

Carowinds Festival of Music

14523 Carowinds Blvd

Fort Mill, SC 29708, USA

Performer
$55

Covers the Festival Fees and a one-day admission ticket to the park. (Our performance time is from 4:00 - 5:00)

Season Passholder Performer / Singer
$15

Only available to Carowinds 2026 Season Passholders. The singer will enter the park using their season pass. (Proof of current passholder is required). The $15 fee is for participation in the Festival of Music Event. (Our performance time is from 4:00 - 5:00)

Observer/Chaperone
$37.50

Only for parents/chaperones/family members (including siblings). NOTE: If you are a 2026 season passholder you may use your season pass to access the park; your singer will still need to pay the $15 Performer Fee (listed above).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!