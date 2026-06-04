Carpenter Cares Inc's Silent Auction

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Four (4) Minnesota Wild Tickets, Second Row on the Glass. Experience NHL action from one of the most exclusive locations in professional hockey. These premium seats put you right on top of the action for an unforgettable Minnesota Wild game experience.
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Enjoy an exclusive round of golf for four at the prestigious Minnesota Valley Country Club, one of Minnesota’s premier private golf clubs. Includes golf for four players on a mutually agreed upon date.
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Enjoy Minnesota Twins baseball from some of the best seats at Target Field. Includes two Champions Club tickets with premium seating, exclusive club access, food, beverages, and VIP amenities.
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Two tickets to Notre Dame vs. Boston College on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 3:30 PM ET. Experience the excitement and tradition of one of college football’s most iconic programs.
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Enjoy a memorable round at Prestwick Golf Club with a foursome package that includes golf for four players and two golf carts. Perfect for friends, colleagues, or clients.
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Own a piece of golf history with this limited-edition Masters Collectors Edition putter, individually numbered #191 of only 350 produced worldwide. Includes original presentation box, Masters headcover, and certificate of registration.
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Professionally authenticated ADAMS #17 autographed football jersey with Beckett Witness Authentication sticker and matching authentication card. A great addition to any sports memorabilia collection.
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Enjoy a premium at-home cocktail experience featuring a curated selection of spirits and bar essentials. This basket includes bourbon, whiskey, tequila, a cocktail shaker, margarita accessories, and entertaining essentials—perfect for hosting friends, celebrating special occasions, or elevating your home bar.
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