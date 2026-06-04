Carpenter Cares Inc
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Carpenter Cares Inc

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Carpenter Cares Inc's Silent Auction

Minnesota Wild VIP Hockey Experience item
Minnesota Wild VIP Hockey Experience
$750

Starting bid

Four (4) Minnesota Wild Tickets, Second Row on the Glass. Experience NHL action from one of the most exclusive locations in professional hockey. These premium seats put you right on top of the action for an unforgettable Minnesota Wild game experience.

Minnesota Valley Country Club Foursome item
Minnesota Valley Country Club Foursome
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy an exclusive round of golf for four at the prestigious Minnesota Valley Country Club, one of Minnesota’s premier private golf clubs. Includes golf for four players on a mutually agreed upon date.

Minnesota Twins Champions Club Experience item
Minnesota Twins Champions Club Experience
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy Minnesota Twins baseball from some of the best seats at Target Field. Includes two Champions Club tickets with premium seating, exclusive club access, food, beverages, and VIP amenities.

Notre Dame vs. Boston College Football Experience item
Notre Dame vs. Boston College Football Experience
$150

Starting bid

Two tickets to Notre Dame vs. Boston College on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 3:30 PM ET. Experience the excitement and tradition of one of college football’s most iconic programs.

Prestwick Golf Club Foursome item
Prestwick Golf Club Foursome
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a memorable round at Prestwick Golf Club with a foursome package that includes golf for four players and two golf carts. Perfect for friends, colleagues, or clients.

Masters Collectors Edition Putter item
Masters Collectors Edition Putter
$150

Starting bid

Own a piece of golf history with this limited-edition Masters Collectors Edition putter, individually numbered #191 of only 350 produced worldwide. Includes original presentation box, Masters headcover, and certificate of registration.

Autographed Adams #17 Jersey item
Autographed Adams #17 Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Professionally authenticated ADAMS #17 autographed football jersey with Beckett Witness Authentication sticker and matching authentication card. A great addition to any sports memorabilia collection.

Bourbon & Tequila Cocktail Experience Basket item
Bourbon & Tequila Cocktail Experience Basket
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a premium at-home cocktail experience featuring a curated selection of spirits and bar essentials. This basket includes bourbon, whiskey, tequila, a cocktail shaker, margarita accessories, and entertaining essentials—perfect for hosting friends, celebrating special occasions, or elevating your home bar.

Includes:

  • Old Forester Bourbon
  • WhistlePig Whiskey
  • Cenote Tequila
  • Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker
  • Margarita Salt & Cocktail Accessories
  • Glass Decanter
  • Decorative Serving Basket

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!