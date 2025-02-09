Tierra Sagrada
Carpentry Fundamentals: Weekend Shed Build
Harrisburg
PA, USA
General admission
$300
This ticket price supports your instructor and our school in fulfilling it's mission.
This ticket price supports your instructor and our school in fulfilling it's mission.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Reduced Admission
$200
This ticket price is meant for people who would not be able to attend paying the general admission rate.
This ticket price is meant for people who would not be able to attend paying the general admission rate.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout