Carried Ministries' Spring Tshirt Shop

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Carried Ministries Tshirt
6 Color options
Sizes Adult S-XXXL
Created specifically for moms who have experienced child loss
Back script - "We are both carried close to His heart" Carried Ministries
6 Color options
Sizes Adult S-XXXL
6 Color Options
Sizes Adult S-XXXL
Choose Special Remembrance Flower -
Birth Month Flowers January through December or "Forget-Me-Not" Flowers for those not tied to a specific month
Script says "Carried & Remembered"
6 Color Options
Sizes Adult S - XXXL
$
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