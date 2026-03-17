Carried Ministries

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Carried Ministries

About this shop

Carried Ministries' Spring Tshirt Shop

"Carried Ministries Tshirt" item
"Carried Ministries Tshirt" item
"Carried Ministries Tshirt" item
"Carried Ministries Tshirt"
$25

Carried Ministries Tshirt

6 Color options

Sizes Adult S-XXXL

0
"Carried Mama" Tshirt item
"Carried Mama" Tshirt item
"Carried Mama" Tshirt item
"Carried Mama" Tshirt
$25

Created specifically for moms who have experienced child loss


Back script - "We are both carried close to His heart" Carried Ministries


6 Color options

Sizes Adult S-XXXL

0
Logo Tshirt item
Logo Tshirt item
Logo Tshirt item
Logo Tshirt
$25

6 Color Options

Sizes Adult S-XXXL

0
Birth/Memory Flower Custom Tshirt item
Birth/Memory Flower Custom Tshirt item
Birth/Memory Flower Custom Tshirt item
Birth/Memory Flower Custom Tshirt
$28

Choose Special Remembrance Flower -


Birth Month Flowers January through December or "Forget-Me-Not" Flowers for those not tied to a specific month


Script says "Carried & Remembered"


6 Color Options

Sizes Adult S - XXXL



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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!