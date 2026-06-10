Carroll Children's Museum

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Carroll Children's Museum

About this raffle

Carroll Children's Museum Father's Day Raffle 2026

Basket #1
$5

Arcadia meat sticks & $50 gift certificate

Sauce and seasonings from Bordenaros

Mike the Barber/Auto Detailing T-shirt

Basket #2
$5

Barbecue set and cup from Trophies Plus 

Mike the Barber/Auto Detailing T-shirt

Wendl's Weapons range pass

Basket #3
$5

Bookmark key chain, popcorn and popcorn seasonings from Carroll Design and Salvage

Mike the Barber/Auto Detailing T-shirt 

Free round of golf from the Breda golf course and $25 to their clubhouse

Basket #4
$5

$100 off of a full car detail, $25 off a wash and wax and t-shirt from Mike’s All Pro Detailing

$20 Soak'd 

Basket #5
$5

Free haircut, koozy and cup from Sporrer‘s Barbershop

Ski's cheesecake certificate

Coon Rapids Golf certificate, golf tees and golf balls

Basket #6 - EXTRA CHANCES TO WIN!
$5

We have 4 of these baskets to raffle off!


1 - $20 to Soak'd 

1 - $25 to Brown Shoe Fit 

1 pass to Wendl's Weapons 

1 - Free haircut from Mike the Barber

1 - T-shirt from Mike's Auto Detailing

Add a donation for Carroll Children's Museum

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!