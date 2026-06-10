Carroll Children's Museum Father's Day Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Arcadia meat sticks & $50 gift certificate
Sauce and seasonings from Bordenaros
Mike the Barber/Auto Detailing T-shirt
Barbecue set and cup from Trophies Plus
Mike the Barber/Auto Detailing T-shirt
Wendl's Weapons range pass
Bookmark key chain, popcorn and popcorn seasonings from Carroll Design and Salvage
Mike the Barber/Auto Detailing T-shirt
Free round of golf from the Breda golf course and $25 to their clubhouse
$100 off of a full car detail, $25 off a wash and wax and t-shirt from Mike’s All Pro Detailing
$20 Soak'd
Free haircut, koozy and cup from Sporrer‘s Barbershop
Ski's cheesecake certificate
Coon Rapids Golf certificate, golf tees and golf balls
We have 4 of these baskets to raffle off!
1 - $20 to Soak'd
1 - $25 to Brown Shoe Fit
1 pass to Wendl's Weapons
1 - Free haircut from Mike the Barber
1 - T-shirt from Mike's Auto Detailing
$
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