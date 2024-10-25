Carroll County Heroes Annual Festival 2025

Event Sponsor will receive a foursome (lunch + cheats), business logo/name on all marketing and social media, business name mentioned throughout the event and the option to set up a table at one of the nine holes on the course. Limit - 9 Event Sponsors

Event Sponsor will receive a foursome (lunch + cheats), business logo/name on all marketing and social media, business name mentioned throughout the event and the option to set up a table at one of the nine holes on the course. Limit - 9 Event Sponsors

More details...