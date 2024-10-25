Carroll County Heroes Annual Festival 2025

Foursome includes 18 holes for 4 people, 1 yard stick and 1 mulligan, plus lunch AND hole sponsorship
Choose from 3 different flight times: 8AM, 2PM, or 9PM
Title Sponsor
$5,000
Title Event Sponsor will receive a foursome (lunch + cheats), business logo/name on all marketing and social media, business name mentioned throughout the event, and the option to set up a table at event entrance.
Limit - ONE Title Sponsor
Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,500
Golf Cart Sponsor will receive a foursome (lunch + cheats), marketing on ALL golf carts, business logo/name on all marketing and social media and your business name mentioned throughout the event
Limit - THREE Golf Cart Sponsors
Hole Sponsor
$200
Your logo* will be printed on a sign at one of nine holes at the Carroll County Country Club Golf Course
*hi-res logo file required by May 1
Event Sponsor
$1,000
Event Sponsor will receive a foursome (lunch + cheats), business logo/name on all marketing and social media, business name mentioned throughout the event and the option to set up a table at one of the nine holes on the course.
Limit - 9 Event Sponsors
Foursome (Golf Only)
$200
Foursome includes 18 holes for four players.
Choose from 3 different flight times: 8AM, 2PM, or 9PM
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!