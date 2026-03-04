Carrollton Baptist Association Children's Camp 2026 - Camp Rockridge

Hosted by
About this event
$25.00 Deposit Due at Registration to hold a spot- balance is not due til June 22rd. Early Bird total $270 -down from $295 with thanks for a generous donation. A deposit of $25 is due at registration which is included in the $270 price. This price is good through by June 2th. After June 2nd total due $300.00(including deposit). Deposit is not refundable but is transferable.
IF you prefer to pay total camp fee at registration - Payment of $270.00 early bird pricing (including deposit) total due for camp- Early Bird Price.
If you prefer to pay total camp fee for late registration - Payment of $300.00 (includes camp deposit) beginning June 3rd.
Camp Scholarships are available to help other children go to Camp. If you would like to donate please use this tab.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!