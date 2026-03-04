Carrollton Baptist Association Children's Camp 2026 - Camp Rockridge

$25.00 Deposit Due at Registration to hold a spot- balance is not due til June 22rd. Early Bird total $270 -down from $295 with thanks for a generous donation. A deposit of $25 is due at registration which is included in the $270 price. This price is good through by June 2th. After June 2nd total due $300.00(including deposit). Deposit is not refundable but is transferable.