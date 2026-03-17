(Proposed Draft for Board Approval) Carrollton Farmers Branch Association For The Gifted And Talented (C-FB AGT)'s Memberships for 2026-2027 School Year





Annual Family Membership:

It covers your entire household (parents/guardians and all children).

Membership is valid for the 2026–2027 school year: August 1, 2026 – July 31, 2027. Membership benefits will start on August 1, 2026, even if payment is received earlier.





Auto-renewal is set as the default for all memberships. Your card will be automatically charged $20 on or around August 1 each year.





You can deselect (opt out of) auto-renewal during the payment process if you prefer not to renew automatically. If deselected, your membership will expire at the end of the term (July 31, 2027), and you can renew manually the following year.





C-FB AGT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. A portion of your dues may be tax-deductible as a charitable contribution, depending on the value of benefits received. Consult your tax professional for details.