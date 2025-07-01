Carry Me Productions

August 2025 Auction

Kate Spade Purse Coral
$32

Starting bid

Coarl Kate Spade Crossbody Bag
Quilted leather, turn lock
Zipper pocket, 2 slip pockets on the inside
Has been used but shows minor wear on the back and bottom edge.

Value $75

Hand stitched looney birds decorative pillow item
Hand stitched looney birds decorative pillow
$20

Starting bid

Hand-stitched and sewn decorative pillow.

Value $60

ROUND RED GARNET STERLING SILVER CROSS RING
$20

Starting bid

45CT OVAL HESSONITE AND .75CTW ROUND RED GARNET STERLING SILVER CROSS RING

Size: 8

Value: $60

FRESHWATER PEARL STERLING SILVER RING
$15

Starting bid

8MM WHITE CULTURED FRESHWATER PEARL STERLING SILVER RING

Size 8

Value $52

TURQUOISE RHODIUM Earrings
$25

Starting bid

SOUTHWEST STYLE BY JTV(TM) RECTANGULAR PURPLE SPINY OYSTER WITH TURQUOISE RHODIUM OVER SILVER EARRINGS

Value $98


STERLING SILVER 3.8MM BRACELET
$15

Starting bid

STERLING SILVER 3.8MM PAPERCLIP LINK BRACELET

Size 8

Value $53

PF Chang's Physical Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

PF Chang's Physical Gift Card.

Can be used at any PF Chang's Restaurant.

Value $25

