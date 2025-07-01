August 2025 Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Coarl Kate Spade Crossbody Bag
Quilted leather, turn lock
Zipper pocket, 2 slip pockets on the inside
Has been used but shows minor wear on the back and bottom edge.
Value $75
Starting bid
Hand-stitched and sewn decorative pillow.
Value $60
Starting bid
45CT OVAL HESSONITE AND .75CTW ROUND RED GARNET STERLING SILVER CROSS RING
Size: 8
Value: $60
Starting bid
8MM WHITE CULTURED FRESHWATER PEARL STERLING SILVER RING
Size 8
Value $52
Starting bid
SOUTHWEST STYLE BY JTV(TM) RECTANGULAR PURPLE SPINY OYSTER WITH TURQUOISE RHODIUM OVER SILVER EARRINGS
Value $98
Starting bid
STERLING SILVER 3.8MM PAPERCLIP LINK BRACELET
Size 8
Value $53
Starting bid
PF Chang's Physical Gift Card.
Can be used at any PF Chang's Restaurant.
Value $25
