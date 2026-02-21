Carry the Legacy Designer Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Become a valued Community Supporter and help Living Legacy Outreach Foundation provide essential resources to families in need. Your contribution helps fund rent assistance, food programs, youth supplies, and emergency support services.
Includes 2 raffle entries as a token of appreciation for your generosity.
Every donation creates real impact.
Description:
Step into a greater level of giving as an Impact Partner. Your donation directly supports single mothers, children, and families by helping provide housing assistance, groceries, baby essentials, and youth programs in our community.
Includes 5 raffle entries in recognition of your meaningful contribution.
Your support helps change lives and strengthen communities.
Become a Legacy Champion and make a powerful difference. This premier giving level helps Living Legacy Outreach Foundation expand outreach efforts, provide critical aid to families, and create long-term community impact.
Includes 8 raffle entries as our sincere thank-you for your exceptional support.
Building stronger families. Creating lasting legacy.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!