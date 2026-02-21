Living Legacy Outreach Foundation

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Living Legacy Outreach Foundation

About this raffle

Carry the Legacy Designer Raffle

Community Support Entry (2 Entries)
$100

Become a valued Community Supporter and help Living Legacy Outreach Foundation provide essential resources to families in need. Your contribution helps fund rent assistance, food programs, youth supplies, and emergency support services.


Includes 2 raffle entries as a token of appreciation for your generosity.


Every donation creates real impact.


Impact Partner Entry (5 Entries)
$200

Description:

Step into a greater level of giving as an Impact Partner. Your donation directly supports single mothers, children, and families by helping provide housing assistance, groceries, baby essentials, and youth programs in our community.


Includes 5 raffle entries in recognition of your meaningful contribution.


Your support helps change lives and strengthen communities.


Legacy Champion Entry (8 Entries)
$300

Become a Legacy Champion and make a powerful difference. This premier giving level helps Living Legacy Outreach Foundation expand outreach efforts, provide critical aid to families, and create long-term community impact.


Includes 8 raffle entries as our sincere thank-you for your exceptional support.


Building stronger families. Creating lasting legacy.


Add a donation for Living Legacy Outreach Foundation

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