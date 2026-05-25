Aliyahs Light

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Aliyahs Light

About this event

Carrying the Light Forward Symposium: Community Member Registration

905 Mt Vernon Ave

Columbus, OH 43203, USA

Community Member Symposium Attendance
Free

Grief can feel isolating, but healing happens in community.


Join us for Carrying the Light Forward, a healing-centered symposium designed to bring together individuals, families, professionals, and advocates to explore grief through education, storytelling, creative expression, and compassion.


Together, we will honor lived experiences, learn healing-centered approaches to grief support, and create space for storytelling through the arts.


Whether you are navigating your own grief journey or supporting others, you are welcome here.


💛 WHAT TO EXPECT

✨ Compassionate conversations around grief and healing
✨ Educational sessions rooted in trauma-informed care
✨ Storytelling through art, journaling, and reflection
✨ Community connection and shared remembrance
✨ Wellness resources and supportive healing practices

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