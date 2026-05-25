Carrying the Light Forward Symposium: Community Member Registration

Grief can feel isolating, but healing happens in community.





Join us for Carrying the Light Forward, a healing-centered symposium designed to bring together individuals, families, professionals, and advocates to explore grief through education, storytelling, creative expression, and compassion.





Together, we will honor lived experiences, learn healing-centered approaches to grief support, and create space for storytelling through the arts.





Whether you are navigating your own grief journey or supporting others, you are welcome here.





💛 WHAT TO EXPECT

✨ Compassionate conversations around grief and healing

✨ Educational sessions rooted in trauma-informed care

✨ Storytelling through art, journaling, and reflection

✨ Community connection and shared remembrance

✨ Wellness resources and supportive healing practices