Carrying the Light Forward Symposium: Community Member Registration

About this event
Grief can feel isolating, but healing happens in community.
Join us for Carrying the Light Forward, a healing-centered symposium designed to bring together individuals, families, professionals, and advocates to explore grief through education, storytelling, creative expression, and compassion.
Together, we will honor lived experiences, learn healing-centered approaches to grief support, and create space for storytelling through the arts.
Whether you are navigating your own grief journey or supporting others, you are welcome here.
✨ Compassionate conversations around grief and healing
✨ Educational sessions rooted in trauma-informed care
✨ Storytelling through art, journaling, and reflection
✨ Community connection and shared remembrance
✨ Wellness resources and supportive healing practices
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