Carrying the Light Forward Symposium: Resource Village Registration

The Community Resource Village extends healing beyond the symposium by connecting attendees with organizations, providers, and programs that offer ongoing care, education, wellness, and support.





Because grief does not end when an event concludes, the resource area creates an opportunity for participants to discover compassionate services and supportive pathways for continued healing.

The Community Resource Village aims to:

💛 Connect families to support services

Provide access to grief support, counseling, maternal wellness, mental health, bereavement resources, and family-centered care.





🤝 Strengthen community partnerships

Bring together organizations, healthcare providers, birth workers, educators, and advocates committed to compassionate support.





🌿 Support whole-person healing

Introduce attendees to wellness-centered resources such as creative arts, mindfulness, self-care practices, doulas, mental health providers, and community healing programs.





🕊 Reduce isolation after loss

Ensure attendees leave with meaningful connections, trusted resources, and reminders that healing support continues beyond the symposium.