Cars for Cancer

Hosted by

Cars for Cancer

About this raffle

Sales closed

Cars for Cancer's Raffle 2025 - 1929 AA_Truck

One chance of winning
$5

Single raffle ticket for the 1929 Ford AA Stake bed truck. Donated by Mark Hickmott's Home Repair LLC Steel body/wood stake bed • 201 CI inline 4-cylinder engine 3-speed manual transmission • Black exterior/interior/bench seat

5 tickets for $20
$20
This includes 5 tickets

5 raffle tickets for the 1929 Ford AA Stake bed truck. Donated by Mark Hickmott's Home Repair LLC Steel body/wood stake bed • 201 CI inline 4-cylinder engine 3-speed manual transmission • Black exterior/interior/bench seat

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!