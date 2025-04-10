Cars for Cancer's Raffle 2025 - 1929 AA_Truck

Hosted by
About this raffle
Single raffle ticket for the 1929 Ford AA Stake bed truck. Donated by Mark Hickmott's Home Repair LLC Steel body/wood stake bed • 201 CI inline 4-cylinder engine 3-speed manual transmission • Black exterior/interior/bench seat
5 raffle tickets for the 1929 Ford AA Stake bed truck. Donated by Mark Hickmott's Home Repair LLC Steel body/wood stake bed • 201 CI inline 4-cylinder engine 3-speed manual transmission • Black exterior/interior/bench seat
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!