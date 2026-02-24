56-0989729

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Carson House Shop

Book: McDowell County NC item
Book: McDowell County NC
$19

Images of America: McDowell County,

North Carolina 1843-1943


Authored By: Dr. James Lawton Haney & the

McDowell County Historic Preservation Commission


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Book: Stories Not Told in History Books item
Book: Stories Not Told in History Books item
Book: Stories Not Told in History Books
$25

"Stories Not Told in History Books" is a collection of tales and stories in the McDowell County and Catawba Valley region.


Compiled By: Nina Greenlee, affectionately known as "the Mother of McDowell County History."

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The Other Side of the River item
The Other Side of the River item
The Other Side of the River
$25

"The Other Side of the River" - The Struggle for the McDowell County Frontier


Explore the rich history of the Catawba River Valley that served as the dividing line between the homeland of the Cherokee, European settlement and the "wild frontier" of America. Were the conflicts about the land or much more? You decide.


Author: Ann Landis Swann

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Cataloochee item
Cataloochee
$10

A multilayered post-Civil War saga of three generations of families and their dreams, their downfalls, and their faith. Cataloochee is a slice of southern Americana told in the classic tradition of Flannery O'Connor and William Faulkner. A classic novel of place and family in the North Carolina mountains.


Author: Wayne Caldwell

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The Body at Wrapp's Mill item
The Body at Wrapp's Mill
$15

A Grist Mill Mystery with Marcy Dehanne. This book is sure to delight anyone who loves both old grist mills and mysteries!


Author: Celia H. Miles

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Everything That's All item
Everything That's All item
Everything That's All
$5

A collection of stories and memories from the Civil War, the South and personal recollections from 1930-1942.


Author: Shirley Graves Cochrane

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Clingman's Dome: Highest Mountain in the Smokies item
Clingman's Dome: Highest Mountain in the Smokies item
Clingman's Dome: Highest Mountain in the Smokies
$20

Through lush narratives and fascinating detail, this books presents the natural and human history of this iconic destination, including Senator Thomas Clingman's 1858 journey to measure the mountain and the 1934 birth of the park.


Author: Marcie Spencer

Forward by George Ellison

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A Demand for Blood: The Cherokee War of 1776 item
A Demand for Blood: The Cherokee War of 1776
$35

This is the saga of two separate, simultaneous wars; Cherokee and American independence. Based on extensive historical research, A Demand of Blood uncovers for the first time the story of the Cherokees' war for independence and reveals the struggle at heart of all humanity: the quest for freedom.


Author: Nadia Dean

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Andrews Geyser: Star of the Mountain Railroad item
Andrews Geyser: Star of the Mountain Railroad
$25

Nestled at WNCRR mile marker 116, between Old Fort and Asheville is Andrews Geyser. Delight in this historical account of railroads, tunnels, mountain people, and the land and town that are part of McDowell County.


Author: Stephen R. Little (autographed copy)

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Gold: "Shining Dust" in the Cultural History of McDowell Co. item
Gold: "Shining Dust" in the Cultural History of McDowell Co.
$20

From 1790 to the late 1840s the principal supply of the nation's gold came from North Carolina. The paths to a gold rush, discovery of gold in the south mountain region, and gold mining in McDowell County are examined in this research by local historians.


Authors: James Lawton Haney and Anne Landis Swann

Carson House Publications

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The Carson House of Marion, North Carolina
$25

The definitive historical research report and study on the Carson family, allied family groups, the Carson House and various owners. Appendixes include "Stoneman's Raid a NC Woman's Experience in the Civil War by Emma Rankin and a "History of the Duel Between Dr. Vance and S.P. Carson by Silas McDowell. Lastly, the restoration and development of the house and legacy of the Greenlee sisters.


Author: Michael R. Hill

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The Eighth Census of the USA : 1860
$25
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