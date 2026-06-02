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Carter Family Reunion

About this event

Carter Family Reunion 2027 Registration Form

Virginia Beach

VA, USA

Reunion Package Option #1A (Ages 18-79)
$100
Available until Jan 1

*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket

Friday, July 16, 2027

-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing; proceeds go toward scholarship fund.


(5 Month Savings Plan- $20 per month starting Aug. 15)


(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)

Reunion Package Option #1B (Ages 13-17; 80 and up)
$50
Available until Jan 1

*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket

Friday, July 16, 2027

-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing; proceeds go toward scholarship fund.


(5 Month Savings Plan- $10 per month starting Aug. 15)


(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)

Reunion Package Option #1C (Children 6-12)
$25
Available until Jan 1

*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket

Friday, July 16, 2027

-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing; proceeds go toward scholarship fund.


(5 Month Savings Plan- $5 per month starting Aug. 15)


(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)

Option #1D (Children 5 and under)
Free
Available until Jan 1

*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket

Friday, July 16, 2027

-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing.


(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)

Reunion Package Option #2A (Ages 18-79)
$150
Available until Jan 1

*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket

Friday, July 16, 2027

-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing; proceeds go toward scholarship fund.


**Family "FunFest" and Reunion BBQ

Saturday, July 17, 2027

-Includes food, fellowship, fun, and games.


(5 Month Savings Plan- $30 per month starting Aug. 15)


(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)


Reunion Package Option #2B (Ages 13-17; 80 and up)
$75
Available until Jan 1

*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket

Friday, July 16, 2027

-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing; proceeds go toward scholarship fund.


**Family "FunFest" and Reunion BBQ

Saturday, July 17, 2027

-Includes food, fellowship, fun, and games.


(5 Month Savings Plan- $15 per month starting Aug. 15)


(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)


Reunion Package Option #2C (Ages 6-12)
$50
Available until Jan 1

*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket

Friday, July 16, 2027

-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing; proceeds goes toward scholarship fund.


**Family "FunFest" and Reunion BBQ

Saturday, July 17, 2027

-Includes food, fellowship, fun, and games.


(5 Month Savings Plan- $10 per month starting Aug. 15)


(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)


Option #2D (Ages 5 and under)
Free
Available until Jan 1

*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket

Friday, July 16, 2027

-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing.


**Family "FunFest" and Reunion BBQ

Saturday, July 17, 2027

-Includes food, fellowship, fun, and games.



(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)

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