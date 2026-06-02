Carter Family Reunion 2027 Registration Form

Hosted by
About this event
*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket
Friday, July 16, 2027
-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing; proceeds go toward scholarship fund.
(5 Month Savings Plan- $20 per month starting Aug. 15)
(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)
*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket
Friday, July 16, 2027
-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing; proceeds go toward scholarship fund.
(5 Month Savings Plan- $10 per month starting Aug. 15)
(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)
*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket
Friday, July 16, 2027
-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing; proceeds go toward scholarship fund.
(5 Month Savings Plan- $5 per month starting Aug. 15)
(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)
*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket
Friday, July 16, 2027
-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing.
(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)
*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket
Friday, July 16, 2027
-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing; proceeds go toward scholarship fund.
**Family "FunFest" and Reunion BBQ
Saturday, July 17, 2027
-Includes food, fellowship, fun, and games.
(5 Month Savings Plan- $30 per month starting Aug. 15)
(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)
*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket
Friday, July 16, 2027
-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing; proceeds go toward scholarship fund.
**Family "FunFest" and Reunion BBQ
Saturday, July 17, 2027
-Includes food, fellowship, fun, and games.
(5 Month Savings Plan- $15 per month starting Aug. 15)
(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)
*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket
Friday, July 16, 2027
-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing; proceeds goes toward scholarship fund.
**Family "FunFest" and Reunion BBQ
Saturday, July 17, 2027
-Includes food, fellowship, fun, and games.
(5 Month Savings Plan- $10 per month starting Aug. 15)
(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)
*All-White Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser Ticket
Friday, July 16, 2027
-Includes Heavy hors d'oeuvres, Dinner Buffet, Live Entertainment, and Dancing.
**Family "FunFest" and Reunion BBQ
Saturday, July 17, 2027
-Includes food, fellowship, fun, and games.
(Price subject to increase after Jan. 1)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!