Hosted by

Eta Tau Chapter LLC

About this event

Carter G. Woodson Centennial Brunch

Alcorn State University

MS 39096, USA -Located in the Gold Room

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including brunch. Located on the campus of Alcorn State University - Gold Room

Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table seating, and VIP area- 8 Tickets

Centennial Legacy Sponsor
$5,000

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

$5,000 – Centennial Legacy Sponsor - Top-tier recognition reflecting 100 years of impact, leadership, and preservation of Black history.

• 16 reserved‑seating tickets

• Scheduled photo opportunity

• Centennial Legacy Sponsor recognition on digital media

• Full‑page Inside Front Cover ad in Souvenir Booklet

• Tabletop recognition

Heritage Guardian Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

$2,500 – Heritage Guardian Sponsor - Honors organizations committed to protecting, uplifting, and advancing the Black historical narrative.

• 8 reserved‑seating tickets

• Scheduled photo opportunity

• Heritage Guardian Sponsor level recognition on digital media

• Full‑page ad in Souvenir Booklet

• Tabletop and stage recognition

Pillars of Progress Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

$1,500 – Pillars of Progress Sponsor - Recognizes sustained support of education, community development, and forward-looking leadership.

• 8 tickets reserved seating

• Scheduled photo opportunity

• Pillars of Progress Sponsor ‑level recognition on digital media

• Half‑page ad in Souvenir Booklet

• Tabletop and stage recognition

Future Builders Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

$500 – Future Builders Sponsor -Celebrates investment in the next generation and the continued evolution of Dr. Woodson’s vision.

• 8 tickets reserved table seating

• Scheduled photo opportunity

• Future Builders Sponsor level recognition on digital media

Advertising Options
Pay what you can

All ad spaces will be prominently displayed within the program booklet, which will be distributed to all attendees.

Ad Sizes & Pricing:
• Full Page – $275 

• Half Page – $175 

• Quarter Page – $100 

• Back Inside Cover – $400 

Full Page Ad
$275

All ad spaces will be prominently displayed within the program booklet, which will be distributed to all attendees.

Ad Sizes & Pricing:
• Full Page – $275 

• Half Page – $175 

• Quarter Page – $100 

• Back Inside Cover – $400 

Half Page Ad
$175

All ad spaces will be prominently displayed within the program booklet, which will be distributed to all attendees.

Ad Sizes & Pricing:
• Full Page – $275 

• Half Page – $175 

• Quarter Page – $100 

• Back Inside Cover – $400 

Quarter Page Ad
$100

All ad spaces will be prominently displayed within the program booklet, which will be distributed to all attendees.

Ad Sizes & Pricing:
• Full Page – $275 

• Half Page – $175 

• Quarter Page – $100 

• Back Inside Cover – $400 

Back Inside Cover
$400

All ad spaces will be prominently displayed within the program booklet, which will be distributed to all attendees.

Ad Sizes & Pricing:
• Full Page – $275 

• Half Page – $175 

• Quarter Page – $100 

• Back Inside Cover – $400 

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