Carter G. Woodson Centennial Brunch

About this event
MS 39096, USA -Located in the Gold Room
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including brunch. Located on the campus of Alcorn State University - Gold Room
Reserved table seating, and VIP area- 8 Tickets
9 left!
$5,000 – Centennial Legacy Sponsor - Top-tier recognition reflecting 100 years of impact, leadership, and preservation of Black history.
• 16 reserved‑seating tickets
• Scheduled photo opportunity
• Centennial Legacy Sponsor recognition on digital media
• Full‑page Inside Front Cover ad in Souvenir Booklet
• Tabletop recognition
$2,500 – Heritage Guardian Sponsor - Honors organizations committed to protecting, uplifting, and advancing the Black historical narrative.
• 8 reserved‑seating tickets
• Scheduled photo opportunity
• Heritage Guardian Sponsor level recognition on digital media
• Full‑page ad in Souvenir Booklet
• Tabletop and stage recognition
$1,500 – Pillars of Progress Sponsor - Recognizes sustained support of education, community development, and forward-looking leadership.
• 8 tickets reserved seating
• Scheduled photo opportunity
• Pillars of Progress Sponsor ‑level recognition on digital media
• Half‑page ad in Souvenir Booklet
• Tabletop and stage recognition
$500 – Future Builders Sponsor -Celebrates investment in the next generation and the continued evolution of Dr. Woodson’s vision.
• 8 tickets reserved table seating
• Scheduled photo opportunity
• Future Builders Sponsor level recognition on digital media
All ad spaces will be prominently displayed within the program booklet, which will be distributed to all attendees.
Ad Sizes & Pricing:
• Full Page – $275
• Half Page – $175
• Quarter Page – $100
• Back Inside Cover – $400
All ad spaces will be prominently displayed within the program booklet, which will be distributed to all attendees.
Ad Sizes & Pricing:
• Full Page – $275
• Half Page – $175
• Quarter Page – $100
• Back Inside Cover – $400
All ad spaces will be prominently displayed within the program booklet, which will be distributed to all attendees.
Ad Sizes & Pricing:
• Full Page – $275
• Half Page – $175
• Quarter Page – $100
• Back Inside Cover – $400
All ad spaces will be prominently displayed within the program booklet, which will be distributed to all attendees.
Ad Sizes & Pricing:
• Full Page – $275
• Half Page – $175
• Quarter Page – $100
• Back Inside Cover – $400
All ad spaces will be prominently displayed within the program booklet, which will be distributed to all attendees.
Ad Sizes & Pricing:
• Full Page – $275
• Half Page – $175
• Quarter Page – $100
• Back Inside Cover – $400
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