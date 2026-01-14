Carter PTA's Spring Silent Auction

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4 Front Row seats at Kindergarten Graduation * 1 will be an end seat on the aisle with the 3 next them*
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4 Front Row seats at 5th Grade Graduation * 1 will be an end seat on the aisle with the 3 next them*
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4 Front Row seats at the 3rd Grade Musical * 1 will be an end seat on the aisle with the 3 next them*
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4 Front Row Seats at the Talent Show *1 will be an end seat on the aisle with the 3 next them*
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Your student will get to be Nurse Luker for 1/2 the day!
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Your student will get to be Principal Booles for 1/2 the day!
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Your student will get to be Assistant Principal Garcia for 1/2 the day!
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Your student will get to be an office assistant for 1/2 the day!
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Your student and 2 friends of their choice will get a pizza lunch with Mrs. Trice!
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Your student will get to pie Mrs. Smith in the face!
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Your student and 2 friends of their choice will get to make bracelets with Mrs. Wilson!
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Your student and one friend will get to enjoy donuts with Mrs. Jones!
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Your student and their choice of 2 friends will enjoy get to enjoy a Chick-Fil-A lunch with Mrs. Cline! Depending on the weather they will have the choice to eat on the balcony or outside.
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Your student will get to watch a movie during lunch with Ms. Hubbard and a dessert will be provided!
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Your student and one friend will get to have a Sonic lunch with a drink with Mrs. Byron!
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Your student will get to do crafts with Mrs. Walters!
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Your student and one friend will get to have lunch from Chick-fil-A and watch a movie during lunch with Mrs. Griffith!
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For 1 hour after school your student and one friend will get to have an Art Party with Ms. Crawford! They will have the choice to paint on canvas or make a clay animal
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Your student will get to be PE Teacher Coach Wade and Coach Star for 1/2 the day!
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Your student will get to be Music Teacher Mrs. Eby for 1/2 the day!
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***only if your student is in Mrs. Jenks class *** On a Friday, during Coyote Crunch time, you will get to do Minecraft Education
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Your student and one friend will get to watch a movie and have lunch with Mrs. Bolling!
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Your student will get to be the Librarian, Mrs. Woods, for 1/2 the day **your student must be in 3rd to 5th grade only
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Your student will get to enjoy making a special dessert with Mrs. Degnan afterschool!
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Your student and 2 friends will get to make bracelets with Ms. Stowe!
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Your student and 3 friends will get to decorate Ms. Durr's desk! They will get to use chalk markers or dry erase markers to draw directly on the teacher's desk
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Your student will get to have no Imagine Math Lessons for the month of May! Your student must be in Mrs. Lockard's, Mrs. Franco's, or Mrs. Cansler's homeroom
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Your student will get to pie Mrs. Franco!
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Your student will get to pie Mrs. Blanchard in the kinder pod!
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Your student and one friend will get to have donuts with Ms. Newton before school!
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Your student and one friend will get to have donuts with Ms. Cook before school!
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Your student and one friend will get to make bracelets and enjoy a drink from Sonic after school with Mrs. Mouton!
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Your student will get to be Mrs. Herrera for 1/2 day!
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Your student will get to be Ms. Lee for 1/2 day!
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Your student will get to be Ms. Hole for 1/2 day!
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Your student will get to be Mrs. Crego for 1/2 day!
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Win your class a PJ party with donuts from Mrs. Belanger!
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Your student and one friend will get to have lunch from Sonic with Mrs. Hall!
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Your student will get to create their own box flower garden after school with Mrs. Mazac!
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Your student and one friend will get to decorate a cookie with Mrs. Calvillo!
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Your student and one friend will get to decorate a cookie with Ms. Barr!
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Your student and one friend will get to have lunch and a sweet treat with Ms. Thompson!
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Your student and one friend will get to have a pizza lunch with Mrs. Martin!
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Your student and one friend will get to have donuts with Mrs. Torres!
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Your student and one friend will get to have lunch from Chick Fil A with Mrs. Sooter!
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Your student and one friend will get to have lunch and a sweet treat with Mrs. Ozuna!
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Your student and one friend will get to have lunch from McDonalds with Mrs. Justice!
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Your student will get to have lunch with Ms. Haley & Mrs. Rowe with a dessert of their choice!
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Your student and one friend will get a drink from Sonic and get to watch a movie with Mrs. Cheney during their lunch!
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Your student and one friend will get to have lunch from McDonalds with Mrs. Smyrl!
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