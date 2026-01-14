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Carter Elementary PTA

About this event

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Carter PTA's Spring Silent Auction

Kindergarten Graduation item
Kindergarten Graduation
$20

Starting bid

4 Front Row seats at Kindergarten Graduation * 1 will be an end seat on the aisle with the 3 next them*

5th Grade Graduation item
5th Grade Graduation
$20

Starting bid

4 Front Row seats at 5th Grade Graduation * 1 will be an end seat on the aisle with the 3 next them*

3rd Grade Musical item
3rd Grade Musical
$20

Starting bid

4 Front Row seats at the 3rd Grade Musical * 1 will be an end seat on the aisle with the 3 next them*

Talent Show item
Talent Show
$20

Starting bid

4 Front Row Seats at the Talent Show *1 will be an end seat on the aisle with the 3 next them*

Nurse Luker item
Nurse Luker
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to be Nurse Luker for 1/2 the day!

Mr Booles item
Mr Booles
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to be Principal Booles for 1/2 the day!

Ms. Garcia item
Ms. Garcia
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to be Assistant Principal Garcia for 1/2 the day!

Front Office Crew item
Front Office Crew
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to be an office assistant for 1/2 the day!

Mrs. Trice item
Mrs. Trice
$5

Starting bid

Your student and 2 friends of their choice will get a pizza lunch with Mrs. Trice!

Mrs. Smith item
Mrs. Smith
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to pie Mrs. Smith in the face!

Mrs. Wilson item
Mrs. Wilson
$5

Starting bid

Your student and 2 friends of their choice will get to make bracelets with Mrs. Wilson!

Mrs. Jones item
Mrs. Jones
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to enjoy donuts with Mrs. Jones!

Mrs. Cline item
Mrs. Cline
$5

Starting bid

Your student and their choice of 2 friends will enjoy get to enjoy a Chick-Fil-A lunch with Mrs. Cline! Depending on the weather they will have the choice to eat on the balcony or outside.

Ms. Hubbard item
Ms. Hubbard
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to watch a movie during lunch with Ms. Hubbard and a dessert will be provided!

Mrs. Byron item
Mrs. Byron
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to have a Sonic lunch with a drink with Mrs. Byron!

Mrs. Walters item
Mrs. Walters
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to do crafts with Mrs. Walters!

Mrs. Griffith item
Mrs. Griffith
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to have lunch from Chick-fil-A and watch a movie during lunch with Mrs. Griffith!

Ms. Crawford item
Ms. Crawford
$5

Starting bid

For 1 hour after school your student and one friend will get to have an Art Party with Ms. Crawford! They will have the choice to paint on canvas or make a clay animal

Coach Wade & Coach Star item
Coach Wade & Coach Star item
Coach Wade & Coach Star
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to be PE Teacher Coach Wade and Coach Star for 1/2 the day!

Ms. Eby item
Ms. Eby
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to be Music Teacher Mrs. Eby for 1/2 the day!

Mrs. Jenks item
Mrs. Jenks
$5

Starting bid

***only if your student is in Mrs. Jenks class *** On a Friday, during Coyote Crunch time, you will get to do Minecraft Education

Mrs. Bolling item
Mrs. Bolling
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to watch a movie and have lunch with Mrs. Bolling!

Mrs. Woods item
Mrs. Woods
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to be the Librarian, Mrs. Woods, for 1/2 the day **your student must be in 3rd to 5th grade only

Mrs. Degnan item
Mrs. Degnan
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to enjoy making a special dessert with Mrs. Degnan afterschool!

Ms. Stowe item
Ms. Stowe
$5

Starting bid

Your student and 2 friends will get to make bracelets with Ms. Stowe!

Ms. Durr item
Ms. Durr
$5

Starting bid

Your student and 3 friends will get to decorate Ms. Durr's desk! They will get to use chalk markers or dry erase markers to draw directly on the teacher's desk

Mrs. Lockard item
Mrs. Lockard
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to have no Imagine Math Lessons for the month of May! Your student must be in Mrs. Lockard's, Mrs. Franco's, or Mrs. Cansler's homeroom

Mrs. Franco item
Mrs. Franco
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to pie Mrs. Franco!

Mrs. Blanchard item
Mrs. Blanchard
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to pie Mrs. Blanchard in the kinder pod!

Ms. Newton item
Ms. Newton
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to have donuts with Ms. Newton before school!

Ms. Cook item
Ms. Cook
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to have donuts with Ms. Cook before school!

Mrs. Mouton item
Mrs. Mouton
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to make bracelets and enjoy a drink from Sonic after school with Mrs. Mouton!

Mrs. Herrera item
Mrs. Herrera
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to be Mrs. Herrera for 1/2 day!

Ms. Lee item
Ms. Lee
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to be Ms. Lee for 1/2 day!

Ms. Hole item
Ms. Hole
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to be Ms. Hole for 1/2 day!

Mrs. Crego item
Mrs. Crego
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to be Mrs. Crego for 1/2 day!

Mrs. Belanger item
Mrs. Belanger
$5

Starting bid

Win your class a PJ party with donuts from Mrs. Belanger!

Mrs. Hall item
Mrs. Hall
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to have lunch from Sonic with Mrs. Hall!

Mrs. Mazac item
Mrs. Mazac
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to create their own box flower garden after school with Mrs. Mazac!

Mrs. Calvillo item
Mrs. Calvillo
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to decorate a cookie with Mrs. Calvillo!

Ms. Barr item
Ms. Barr
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to decorate a cookie with Ms. Barr!

Ms. Thompson item
Ms. Thompson
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to have lunch and a sweet treat with Ms. Thompson!

Mrs. Martin item
Mrs. Martin
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to have a pizza lunch with Mrs. Martin!

Mrs. Torres item
Mrs. Torres
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to have donuts with Mrs. Torres!

Mrs. Sooter item
Mrs. Sooter
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to have lunch from Chick Fil A with Mrs. Sooter!

Mrs. Ozuna item
Mrs. Ozuna
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to have lunch and a sweet treat with Mrs. Ozuna!

Mrs. Justice item
Mrs. Justice
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to have lunch from McDonalds with Mrs. Justice!

Ms. Haley & Mrs. Rowe item
Ms. Haley & Mrs. Rowe item
Ms. Haley & Mrs. Rowe
$5

Starting bid

Your student will get to have lunch with Ms. Haley & Mrs. Rowe with a dessert of their choice!

Mrs. Cheney item
Mrs. Cheney
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get a drink from Sonic and get to watch a movie with Mrs. Cheney during their lunch!

Mrs. Smyrl item
Mrs. Smyrl
$5

Starting bid

Your student and one friend will get to have lunch from McDonalds with Mrs. Smyrl!

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