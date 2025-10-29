form_archived

Carteret High School Band Parents Association Inc's - Home Football Game4

💧 Water
$2

Ice-cold bottled water 16.9 FOz (500 ml)



🥫 Soda
$2

Soda – Assorted soft drinks (Coke, Pepsi, Sprite, etc.)

☕Coffee
$2

Freshly brewed coffee & served hot

☕ Tea
$2

Freshly brewed tea & served hot

☕ Hot Chocolate
$2

Freshly brewed Swiss Miss hot chocolate & served hot

🥤 Gatorade
$2

Assorted flavors (Refreshing and energizing, chilled bottles)

🍲 Cup of Soup
$2

Warm and hearty chicken soup

🍫 Chips
$1

Variety of snack-size bags

Fruit Roll Ups/Mott's Fruit Snack
$1

2 for 1$ Fruit Roll Ups/Mott's Fruit Snack

Air Heads
$1

Airheads candy 2 for $1

🍟 Fries
$4

Hot and crispy French fries

🍟 🧀 Fries with Chili/Cheese
$5

Hot and crispy French fries with Chili/Cheese

🌮🌶️🧀 Walking Nachos w/ Chili & Cheese
$5

Walking Nachos loaded with chili & cheese

🌭 Hot Dog
$3

Sabrett hot dog plain

🌭🥬🌶️🧀 Hot Dog with sauerkraut, chili, or cheese
$3.50

Sabrett hot dog with sauerkraut, chili, or cheese

🍔 Hamburger
$3

Classic grilled burger on a fresh roll

🍔🧀 Cheese Burger
$4

Classic grilled burger on a fresh roll with Cheese

