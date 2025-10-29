Carteret High School Band Parents Association Inc's - Home Football Game4

Ice-cold bottled water 16.9 FOz (500 ml)
Soda – Assorted soft drinks (Coke, Pepsi, Sprite, etc.)
Freshly brewed coffee & served hot
Freshly brewed tea & served hot
Freshly brewed Swiss Miss hot chocolate & served hot
Assorted flavors (Refreshing and energizing, chilled bottles)
Warm and hearty chicken soup
Variety of snack-size bags
2 for 1$ Fruit Roll Ups/Mott's Fruit Snack
Airheads candy 2 for $1
Hot and crispy French fries
Hot and crispy French fries with Chili/Cheese
Walking Nachos loaded with chili & cheese
Sabrett hot dog plain
Sabrett hot dog with sauerkraut, chili, or cheese
Classic grilled burger on a fresh roll
Classic grilled burger on a fresh roll with Cheese
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing