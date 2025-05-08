Carter’s Crew's Silent Auction

Treat yourself or someone you love to the gift of wellness! This $200 gift certificate from Wellness Revolution can be applied toward chiropractic care, massage therapy, or CrossFit classes—perfect for relieving stress, managing pain, or boosting your fitness journey.
Authorized by Dr. John Vincent, this certificate is valid until March 20, 2026, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the benefits of holistic health care and movement.
Whether you're in need of a healing touch, an adjustment, or a high-energy workout, this package offers something for every wellness warrior!
Donated by: Dr. John Vincent, Wellness Revolution
Value: $200
Expires: March 20, 2026
Milano's Italian Restaurant $50 Gift Certificate
$25
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate to Milano's Chenal Parkway
Donated by Karen Ferguson, Realtor – RE/MAX Elite
Enjoy a delicious meal at Milano's on Chenal Parkway with this $50 gift certificate! Whether you're in the mood for savory Italian classics, fresh salads, or a cozy dining experience, Milano’s delivers mouthwatering dishes and exceptional service.
This certificate is the perfect excuse to treat yourself or enjoy a night out with a loved one.
Value: $50
Donated by: Karen Ferguson, Realtor – RE/MAX Elite
Date Issued: June 1, 2025
Valid at: Milano's, Chenal Parkway location
Support local and savor something special—place your bid today!
Skin Fix Med Spa Gift Certificate
$300
Starting bid
Photofractional Laser Treatment – Skin Fix Med Spa
Donated by Skin Fix Med Spa
Rejuvenate your skin and rediscover your glow with a Photofractional Laser Treatment at Skin Fix Med Spa, where looking young never gets old! This advanced treatment targets fine lines, pigmentation, sun damage, and uneven skin tone—leaving your skin smoother, brighter, and more youthful. This certificate has a value of $750 dollars.
Perfect for anyone looking to refresh their appearance or treat themselves to high-end skincare.
Treatment: Photofractional Laser
Expires: November 30, 2025
Donated by: Skin Fix Med Spa
Invest in yourself—because radiant skin is always in style!
Chuy's Dinner for two (2 certificates)
$50
Starting bid
Dinner for Two at Chuy’s – 2 Certificates included!
Donated by Chuy’s
Spice up your night with bold flavors and fun vibes at Chuy’s! Each certificate entitles the winner to a complimentary dinner for two (excluding alcohol and gratuity), so you can enjoy mouthwatering Tex-Mex favorites like enchiladas, tacos, and signature sauces made from scratch daily.
Whether you're craving creamy jalapeño dip or a sizzling plate of fajitas, Chuy’s has you covered with flavor and flair.
Each Certificate Includes:
✔️ Dinner for 2 guests
✔️ Valid at any Chuy’s location
✔️ Date Issued: February 2025
Total Available: 2 Certificates – You are bidding on both!
Perfect for a date night, friend outing, or foodie adventure—don’t miss out on this flavorful experience!
Top Golf $50 off Game Play Card (2 cards)
$40
Starting bid
$50 Off Game Play – Topgolf (2 cards included)
Get ready to swing, score, and have a blast with this $50 off game play certificate at Topgolf! Whether you're a seasoned pro or just swinging for fun, Topgolf offers a high-energy experience with climate-controlled bays, interactive games, and great food and drinks.
Perfect for a date night, family outing, or celebration with friends—these certificates knock $50 off your total game play, making fun more affordable than ever!
Value: $50 off game play
Donated by: Topgolf
Valid at participating Topgolf locations
Hit the greens (and the leaderboard) in style—bid now and level up your next outing!
$100 eGift Card – Guillermo’s Gourmet Coffee
$50
Starting bid
$100 eGift Card – Guillermo’s Gourmet Coffee
Calling all coffee lovers! Enjoy the rich aroma, cozy ambiance, and expertly crafted beverages at Guillermo’s Gourmet Coffee with this $100 eGift card. Whether you're grabbing a bold espresso, relaxing with a seasonal latte, or savoring breakfast and pastries, Guillermo’s is your go-to spot for comfort in a cup.
Perfect for daily pick-me-ups, remote work sessions, or casual meetups—this gift card brings warmth and quality to every sip.
Value: $100
Donated by: Guillermo’s Gourmet Coffee
Redeemable at: Guillermo’s location or online (if applicable)
Fuel your day the gourmet way—place your bid and sip in style!
$25 Gift Certificate – GourmetGiftBaskets.com
$10
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate – GourmetGiftBaskets.com
Whether you’re celebrating, saying thank you, or just want to brighten someone’s day, this $25 gift certificate to GourmetGiftBaskets.com is the perfect way to share something special. Choose from a wide variety of beautifully curated baskets filled with premium snacks, sweet treats, wines, cheeses, and more!
Perfect for birthdays, holidays, corporate gifts, or just because—this gift is sure to impress.
Value: $25
Redeemable at: GourmetGiftBaskets.com
Donated by: GourmetGiftBaskets.com
Give the gift of gourmet—bid now and send something unforgettable!
4 VIP Passes – Sky Zone Trampoline Park
$50
Starting bid
4 VIP Passes – Sky Zone Trampoline Park
Donated by Sky Zone
Get ready to bounce, fly, and have a blast with 4 VIP passes to Sky Zone, the ultimate indoor trampoline park! These passes grant exclusive access to high-energy fun—including freestyle jump areas, foam zones, dodgeball courts, and more.
Whether you're planning a family day out, a kids’ adventure, or just want to burn off some energy in the most exciting way possible, Sky Zone delivers an unforgettable experience for all ages.
Package Includes:
✔️ 4 VIP Jump Passes
✔️ Valid at participating Sky Zone locations
✔️ Ideal for families, birthday fun, or group outings
Don't miss your chance to bid on this action-packed experience—jump into fun with Sky Zone!
Bold & Beautiful Statement Jewelry Set
$10
Starting bid
Bold & Beautiful Statement Jewelry Set
Donated by Sugar Girls Couture Boutique
Turn heads and express your vibrant personality with this bold, multicolored statement necklace and earring set from Sugar Girls Couture Boutique. Designed to stand out, this accessory set features chunky, gem-like beads in an array of dazzling colors, paired with stylish red drop earrings to complete the look.
Perfect for fashion lovers who aren’t afraid to make a statement, this set adds flair to both casual and dressy ensembles.
Includes:
✨ Multicolor acrylic statement necklace
✨ Coordinating red bead drop earrings
👗 Donated by: LaWanda “June” Logan, Sugar Girls Couture Boutique
🌐 ShopSugarGirls.com
Unapologetically bold. Effortlessly chic. Add this to your wardrobe and own the spotlight!
$100 Gift Card – Cache Restaurant
$50
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card – Cache Restaurant (Little Rock, AR)
Donated by Cache Restaurant
Experience modern Southern cuisine with a touch of elegance at Cache, one of downtown Little Rock’s premier dining destinations. With a vibrant atmosphere, chef-driven menu, and beautiful views of the River Market District, this $100 gift card invites you to indulge in expertly crafted dishes, fine wines, and exceptional service.
Perfect for a romantic date night, celebratory dinner, or upscale brunch with friends.
Value: $100
Location: Cache Restaurant – 425 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, AR
Website: www.cachelittlerock.com
Donated by: Cache Restaurant
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this unforgettable dining experience—where every meal is a moment.
5 Platinum Passes – Urban Air Adventure Park
$50
Starting bid
5 Platinum Passes – Urban Air Adventure Park
Donated by Urban Air
Jump, climb, soar, and explore with 5 Platinum Passes to Urban Air Adventure Park—the ultimate indoor playground for thrill-seekers of all ages! These all-access passes include premium attractions like the Sky Rider, Ropes Course, Climbing Walls, Warrior Course, and more.
Perfect for birthdays, family fun days, or treating a group of energetic kids (or kids at heart) to a full day of unforgettable adventure.
Includes:
🎟 5 Platinum Level Adventure Passes
🏆 Access to all attractions (may vary by location)
📍 Valid at participating Urban Air locations
Whether it’s high-flying fun or friendly competition, Urban Air delivers excitement for every age. Bid now and bring the fun to life!
Main Event Family fun pack
$100
Starting bid
Main Event Family Fun Pack
Value: $250
Treat your family to an unforgettable day of excitement at Main Event! This Family 4-Pack includes:
• 1 Hour of Bowling for four people, complete with shoe rentals
• 4 x 1-Hour Arcade Time Cards to enjoy all your favorite games
• 4 Sessions of Laser Tag – action-packed fun for all ages
Whether you’re looking to celebrate a special occasion or just enjoy a day out, this all-in-one experience promises laughter, thrills, and lasting memories.
Donated by: Main Event
Gift voucher
$15
Starting bid
Enticing Bites is a Southern-rooted meal prep and catering business serving up healthy, homemade dishes with heart. We offer flavorful weekly meals, beautiful fruit trays, and irresistible desserts making it easy for busy families and underserved communities in Arkansas to eat better and feel better.
Regions beach cruiser bike
$200
Starting bid
Regions Bank Beach Cruiser Bike
Value: $400
Cruise in style with this limited edition Regions beach cruiser bike! Designed for comfort and built to turn heads, this 26” cruiser comes in his or hers styles and features:
• A classic retro frame with a sleek, bright green finish
• Wide, cushioned seat for a smooth ride
• Easy-to-use coaster brakes and upright handlebars for relaxed cruising
This “hard to find” custom-branded bike is perfect for neighborhood rides, beach days, or simply making a bold statement.
Donated by: Regions Bank
