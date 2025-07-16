Carterville Crush Baseball- Fenton 10U's Shop

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Bella + Canvas
Color: White Fleck Triblend
Style: 3413C
Weight: 3.8 Oz
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
The Bella + Canvas Unisex Triblend T-Shirt offers supreme comfort and durability. Crafted from a blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, this tee features a tear-away label, side seams for a retail fit, and comes in over 60 vibrant colors. Ideal for sublimation, HTV, and DTF transfers, the shirt supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate its softness, fit, and how well it holds up in washes, making it a top choice for their projects. Optimal for bulk buying and crafting!
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Bella + Canvas
Color: White Fleck Triblend
Style:3413Y
Weight:3.8 Oz
Sizes: YS, YM, YL, YXL, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T, 6T
The Bella + Canvas Youth Triblend T-Shirt, perfect for vibrant customizations. Soft, durable blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon in over 20 hues. Ideal for sublimation and vinyl projects, this pre-shrunk, side-seamed tee maintains shape and comfort. Crafters love its adaptability for DTF Transfers and other techniques, praising its superior fabric quality and softness. A top pick for personalized youth apparel, despite its premium price.
Color: Safety Orange
Sizes: YS, YM, YL, YXL
Bella + Canvas
Color: Navy Triblend
Style:3413Y
Weight:3.8 Oz
Sizes: YS, YM, YL, YXL, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T, 6T
The Bella + Canvas Youth Triblend T-Shirt, perfect for vibrant customizations. Soft, durable blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon in over 20 hues. Ideal for sublimation and vinyl projects, this pre-shrunk, side-seamed tee maintains shape and comfort. Crafters love its adaptability for DTF Transfers and other techniques, praising its superior fabric quality and softness. A top pick for personalized youth apparel, despite its premium price.
Bella + Canvas
Color: Orange Triblend
Style: 3413C
Weight: 3.8 Oz
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
The Bella + Canvas Unisex Triblend T-Shirt offers supreme comfort and durability. Crafted from a blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, this tee features a tear-away label, side seams for a retail fit, and comes in over 60 vibrant colors. Ideal for sublimation, HTV, and DTF transfers, the shirt supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate its softness, fit, and how well it holds up in washes, making it a top choice for their projects. Optimal for bulk buying and crafting!
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Bella + Canvas
Color: Navy Triblend
Style: 3413C
Weight: 3.8 Oz
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
The Bella + Canvas Unisex Triblend T-Shirt offers supreme comfort and durability. Crafted from a blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, this tee features a tear-away label, side seams for a retail fit, and comes in over 60 vibrant colors. Ideal for sublimation, HTV, and DTF transfers, the shirt supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate its softness, fit, and how well it holds up in washes, making it a top choice for their projects. Optimal for bulk buying and crafting!
.
Bella + Canvas
Color: Navy Triblend
Style: 3413C
Weight: 3.8 Oz
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
The Bella + Canvas Unisex Triblend T-Shirt offers supreme comfort and durability. Crafted from a blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, this tee features a tear-away label, side seams for a retail fit, and comes in over 60 vibrant colors. Ideal for sublimation, HTV, and DTF transfers, the shirt supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate its softness, fit, and how well it holds up in washes, making it a top choice for their projects. Optimal for bulk buying and crafting!
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Bella + Canvas
Color: Navy Triblend
Style: 3413C
Weight: 3.8 Oz
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
The Bella + Canvas Unisex Triblend T-Shirt offers supreme comfort and durability. Crafted from a blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, this tee features a tear-away label, side seams for a retail fit, and comes in over 60 vibrant colors. Ideal for sublimation, HTV, and DTF transfers, the shirt supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate its softness, fit, and how well it holds up in washes, making it a top choice for their projects. Optimal for bulk buying and crafting!
.
Bella + Canvas
Color: Navy Triblend
Style: 3413C
Weight: 3.8 Oz
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
The Bella + Canvas Unisex Triblend T-Shirt offers supreme comfort and durability. Crafted from a blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, this tee features a tear-away label, side seams for a retail fit, and comes in over 60 vibrant colors. Ideal for sublimation, HTV, and DTF transfers, the shirt supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate its softness, fit, and how well it holds up in washes, making it a top choice for their projects. Optimal for bulk buying and crafting!
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Bella + Canvas
Color: Orange Triblend
Style: 3413C
Weight: 3.8 Oz
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
The Bella + Canvas Unisex Triblend T-Shirt offers supreme comfort and durability. Crafted from a blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, this tee features a tear-away label, side seams for a retail fit, and comes in over 60 vibrant colors. Ideal for sublimation, HTV, and DTF transfers, the shirt supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate its softness, fit, and how well it holds up in washes, making it a top choice for their projects. Optimal for bulk buying and crafting!
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Color: Navy
Color: Navy
Color: Navy
Color: Graphite Heather
Customize any of our shirts to include your favorite players name and number!
Customize any of our shirts to include your favorite players name and number!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!