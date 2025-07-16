Carterville Crush Baseball- Fenton 10U

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Carterville Crush Baseball- Fenton 10U

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Carterville Crush Baseball- Fenton 10U's Shop

Go Crush Go T-Shirt ADULT- $28 item
Go Crush Go T-Shirt ADULT- $28 item
Go Crush Go T-Shirt ADULT- $28 item
Go Crush Go T-Shirt ADULT- $28
Free


Bella + Canvas

Color: White Fleck Triblend


Style: 3413C

Weight: 3.8 Oz

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Product Description

The Bella + Canvas Unisex Triblend T-Shirt offers supreme comfort and durability. Crafted from a blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, this tee features a tear-away label, side seams for a retail fit, and comes in over 60 vibrant colors. Ideal for sublimation, HTV, and DTF transfers, the shirt supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate its softness, fit, and how well it holds up in washes, making it a top choice for their projects. Optimal for bulk buying and crafting!

Features

  • 3.8 oz., 50% polyester, 25% combed and ringspun cotton, 25% rayon, 40 singles
  • Black Heather Triblend: 70% combed ring-spun cotton, 15% polyester, 15% rayon
  • Retail fit
  • Unisex sizing
  • Side-seamed
  • Pre-shrunk
  • Tear away label

.

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Go Crush Go T-Shirt White Fleck YOUTH & TODDLER- $25 item
Go Crush Go T-Shirt White Fleck YOUTH & TODDLER- $25 item
Go Crush Go T-Shirt White Fleck YOUTH & TODDLER- $25
Free

Bella + Canvas

Color: White Fleck Triblend


Style:3413Y

Weight:3.8 Oz

Sizes: YS, YM, YL, YXL, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T, 6T

Product Description

The Bella + Canvas Youth Triblend T-Shirt, perfect for vibrant customizations. Soft, durable blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon in over 20 hues. Ideal for sublimation and vinyl projects, this pre-shrunk, side-seamed tee maintains shape and comfort. Crafters love its adaptability for DTF Transfers and other techniques, praising its superior fabric quality and softness. A top pick for personalized youth apparel, despite its premium price.

Features

  • 3.8 oz., 50% polyester, 25% combed and ring spun cotton, 25% rayon
  • Unisex youth sizing
  • Side-seamed
  • Pre-shrunk
  • Retail fit
  • Tear-away labe
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CC Baseball T-Shirt Neon Orange/Blue YOUTH- $25 item
CC Baseball T-Shirt Neon Orange/Blue YOUTH- $25 item
CC Baseball T-Shirt Neon Orange/Blue YOUTH- $25 item
CC Baseball T-Shirt Neon Orange/Blue YOUTH- $25
Free

Jerzees 29BR Dri-Power Active Youth 50/50 T-Shirt

Color: Safety Orange


Sizes: YS, YM, YL, YXL


Features

It is made with 50/50 cotton/polyester which is great for DIY projects! It is a versatile material and offers advanced moisture-management performance so when your kid is playing on the playground the shirt will keep them dry. Parents dont have to worry about their kids neck being bothered by the tags since the shirt offers a tearaway label! For those artsy parents, the shirt has been quarter-turned with a noticeably softer hand & excellent printability, allowing for clear and easy htv printing. We hope you and your kid enjoy this product.

 


  • 5.6 oz., 50/50 cotton/polyester
  • Advanced moisture-management performance
  • Noticeably softer hand & excellent printability
  • Double-needle stitched sleeves, bottom hem and front neck
  • Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
  • Quarter-turned
  • Tearaway label
  • CPSIA tracking label compliant
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Large Lion Logo T-Shirt Navy YOUTH & TODDLER- $25 item
Large Lion Logo T-Shirt Navy YOUTH & TODDLER- $25 item
Large Lion Logo T-Shirt Navy YOUTH & TODDLER- $25
Free

Bella + Canvas

Color: Navy Triblend


Style:3413Y

Weight:3.8 Oz

Sizes: YS, YM, YL, YXL, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T, 6T

Product Description

The Bella + Canvas Youth Triblend T-Shirt, perfect for vibrant customizations. Soft, durable blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, 25% rayon in over 20 hues. Ideal for sublimation and vinyl projects, this pre-shrunk, side-seamed tee maintains shape and comfort. Crafters love its adaptability for DTF Transfers and other techniques, praising its superior fabric quality and softness. A top pick for personalized youth apparel, despite its premium price.

Features

  • 3.8 oz., 50% polyester, 25% combed and ring spun cotton, 25% rayon
  • Unisex youth sizing
  • Side-seamed
  • Pre-shrunk
  • Retail fit
  • Tear-away label
0
CC Baseball T-Shirt Orange Triblend ADULT- $28 item
CC Baseball T-Shirt Orange Triblend ADULT- $28 item
CC Baseball T-Shirt Orange Triblend ADULT- $28
Free

Bella + Canvas

Color: Orange Triblend


Style: 3413C

Weight: 3.8 Oz

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Product Description

The Bella + Canvas Unisex Triblend T-Shirt offers supreme comfort and durability. Crafted from a blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, this tee features a tear-away label, side seams for a retail fit, and comes in over 60 vibrant colors. Ideal for sublimation, HTV, and DTF transfers, the shirt supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate its softness, fit, and how well it holds up in washes, making it a top choice for their projects. Optimal for bulk buying and crafting!

Features

  • 3.8 oz., 50% polyester, 25% combed and ringspun cotton, 25% rayon, 40 singles
  • Black Heather Triblend: 70% combed ring-spun cotton, 15% polyester, 15% rayon
  • Retail fit
  • Unisex sizing
  • Side-seamed
  • Pre-shrunk
  • Tear away label

.

0
Large Lion Logo T-Shirt Navy Triblend ADULT- $28 item
Large Lion Logo T-Shirt Navy Triblend ADULT- $28 item
Large Lion Logo T-Shirt Navy Triblend ADULT- $28
Free

Bella + Canvas

Color: Navy Triblend


Style: 3413C

Weight: 3.8 Oz

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Product Description

The Bella + Canvas Unisex Triblend T-Shirt offers supreme comfort and durability. Crafted from a blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, this tee features a tear-away label, side seams for a retail fit, and comes in over 60 vibrant colors. Ideal for sublimation, HTV, and DTF transfers, the shirt supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate its softness, fit, and how well it holds up in washes, making it a top choice for their projects. Optimal for bulk buying and crafting!

Features

  • 3.8 oz., 50% polyester, 25% combed and ringspun cotton, 25% rayon, 40 singles
  • Black Heather Triblend: 70% combed ring-spun cotton, 15% polyester, 15% rayon
  • Retail fit
  • Unisex sizing
  • Side-seamed
  • Pre-shrunk
  • Tear away label

.

0
Small Lion Logo T-Shirt Navy Triblend ADULT- $28 item
Small Lion Logo T-Shirt Navy Triblend ADULT- $28 item
Small Lion Logo T-Shirt Navy Triblend ADULT- $28
Free

Bella + Canvas

Color: Navy Triblend


Style: 3413C

Weight: 3.8 Oz

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Product Description

The Bella + Canvas Unisex Triblend T-Shirt offers supreme comfort and durability. Crafted from a blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, this tee features a tear-away label, side seams for a retail fit, and comes in over 60 vibrant colors. Ideal for sublimation, HTV, and DTF transfers, the shirt supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate its softness, fit, and how well it holds up in washes, making it a top choice for their projects. Optimal for bulk buying and crafting!

Features

  • 3.8 oz., 50% polyester, 25% combed and ringspun cotton, 25% rayon, 40 singles
  • Black Heather Triblend: 70% combed ring-spun cotton, 15% polyester, 15% rayon
  • Retail fit
  • Unisex sizing
  • Side-seamed
  • Pre-shrunk
  • Tear away label

.

0
Go Lions Go T-Shirt Navy Triblend ADULT- $28 item
Go Lions Go T-Shirt Navy Triblend ADULT- $28 item
Go Lions Go T-Shirt Navy Triblend ADULT- $28
Free

Bella + Canvas

Color: Navy Triblend


Style: 3413C

Weight: 3.8 Oz

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Product Description

The Bella + Canvas Unisex Triblend T-Shirt offers supreme comfort and durability. Crafted from a blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, this tee features a tear-away label, side seams for a retail fit, and comes in over 60 vibrant colors. Ideal for sublimation, HTV, and DTF transfers, the shirt supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate its softness, fit, and how well it holds up in washes, making it a top choice for their projects. Optimal for bulk buying and crafting!

Features

  • 3.8 oz., 50% polyester, 25% combed and ringspun cotton, 25% rayon, 40 singles
  • Black Heather Triblend: 70% combed ring-spun cotton, 15% polyester, 15% rayon
  • Retail fit
  • Unisex sizing
  • Side-seamed
  • Pre-shrunk
  • Tear away label

.

0
Lions Football Distressed T-Shirt Royal Triblend ADULT- $28 item
Lions Football Distressed T-Shirt Royal Triblend ADULT- $28 item
Lions Football Distressed T-Shirt Royal Triblend ADULT- $28
Free

Bella + Canvas

Color: Navy Triblend


Style: 3413C

Weight: 3.8 Oz

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Product Description

The Bella + Canvas Unisex Triblend T-Shirt offers supreme comfort and durability. Crafted from a blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, this tee features a tear-away label, side seams for a retail fit, and comes in over 60 vibrant colors. Ideal for sublimation, HTV, and DTF transfers, the shirt supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate its softness, fit, and how well it holds up in washes, making it a top choice for their projects. Optimal for bulk buying and crafting!

Features

  • 3.8 oz., 50% polyester, 25% combed and ringspun cotton, 25% rayon, 40 singles
  • Black Heather Triblend: 70% combed ring-spun cotton, 15% polyester, 15% rayon
  • Retail fit
  • Unisex sizing
  • Side-seamed
  • Pre-shrunk
  • Tear away label

.

0
Small Crush Logo T-Shirt Orange Triblend ADULT- $28 item
Small Crush Logo T-Shirt Orange Triblend ADULT- $28 item
Small Crush Logo T-Shirt Orange Triblend ADULT- $28
Free

Bella + Canvas

Color: Orange Triblend


Style: 3413C

Weight: 3.8 Oz

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Product Description

The Bella + Canvas Unisex Triblend T-Shirt offers supreme comfort and durability. Crafted from a blend of 50% polyester, 25% cotton, and 25% rayon, this tee features a tear-away label, side seams for a retail fit, and comes in over 60 vibrant colors. Ideal for sublimation, HTV, and DTF transfers, the shirt supports various customization techniques. Customers appreciate its softness, fit, and how well it holds up in washes, making it a top choice for their projects. Optimal for bulk buying and crafting!

Features

  • 3.8 oz., 50% polyester, 25% combed and ringspun cotton, 25% rayon, 40 singles
  • Black Heather Triblend: 70% combed ring-spun cotton, 15% polyester, 15% rayon
  • Retail fit
  • Unisex sizing
  • Side-seamed
  • Pre-shrunk
  • Tear away label

.

0
Small Lion Logo Hoodie Navy ADULT- $45 item
Small Lion Logo Hoodie Navy ADULT- $45 item
Small Lion Logo Hoodie Navy ADULT- $45
Free

Gildan 18500 Hoodie Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt

Color: Navy

Features

  • 8.0 oz., 50/50 cotton/polyester
  • Reduced pilling and softer air-jet spun yarn
  • Double-lined hood with color-matched drawcord
  • 1x1 athletic rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Front pouch pocket
  • Double needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 High Visibility standards
  • Quarter-turned
  • Tearaway label


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Lions Football Distressed Crewneck Sweatshirt ADULT- $42 item
Lions Football Distressed Crewneck Sweatshirt ADULT- $42 item
Lions Football Distressed Crewneck Sweatshirt ADULT- $42
Free

Unisex Heavy Blend™ 50/50 Fleece Crew 

Color: Navy

Features

  • 8.0 oz., 50/50 cotton/polyester
  • Reduced pilling and softer air-jet spun yarn
  • Double-lined hood with color-matched drawcord
  • 1x1 athletic rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Front pouch pocket
  • Double needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 High Visibility standards
  • Quarter-turned
  • Tearaway label


0
Large Lion Logo Hoodie Navy ADULT- $45 item
Large Lion Logo Hoodie Navy ADULT- $45 item
Large Lion Logo Hoodie Navy ADULT- $45
Free

Gildan 18500 Hoodie Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt

Color: Navy

Features

  • 8.0 oz., 50/50 cotton/polyester
  • Reduced pilling and softer air-jet spun yarn
  • Double-lined hood with color-matched drawcord
  • 1x1 athletic rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Front pouch pocket
  • Double needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 High Visibility standards
  • Quarter-turned
  • Tearaway label


0
Small Crush Logo Hoodie Graphite Heather ADULT- $45 item
Small Crush Logo Hoodie Graphite Heather ADULT- $45 item
Small Crush Logo Hoodie Graphite Heather ADULT- $45
Free

Gildan 18500 Hoodie Heavy Blend Hooded Sweatshirt

Color: Graphite Heather

Features

  • 8.0 oz., 50/50 cotton/polyester
  • Reduced pilling and softer air-jet spun yarn
  • Double-lined hood with color-matched drawcord
  • 1x1 athletic rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex
  • Front pouch pocket
  • Double needle stitching at waistband and cuffs
  • Safety Green is compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 High Visibility standards
  • Quarter-turned
  • Tearaway label


0
Custom Add on for Name & Number (Back) Adult- $8.50 item
Custom Add on for Name & Number (Back) Adult- $8.50
Free

Customize any of our shirts to include your favorite players name and number!

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Custom Add on for Name & Number (Back) YOUTH & TODDLER- $5.5 item
Custom Add on for Name & Number (Back) YOUTH & TODDLER- $5.5
Free

Customize any of our shirts to include your favorite players name and number!

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