Carterville Crush Baseball- Fenton 10U's Shop

Color: Safety Orange

Sizes: YS, YM, YL, YXL

It is made with 50/50 cotton/polyester which is great for

DIY projects

! It is a versatile material and offers advanced

moisture-management performance

so when your kid is playing on the playground the shirt will keep them dry. Parents dont have to worry about their kids neck being bothered by the tags since the shirt offers a

tearaway label

! For those artsy parents, the shirt has been quarter-turned with a noticeably softer hand & excellent printability, allowing for clear and easy htv printing. We hope you and your kid enjoy this product.