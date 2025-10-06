Cartwright PTO's Carrider VIP Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This item, if won, will allow you to park in a Painted, designated spot just for you and your Students. Allowing you to have first access to your students upon dismissal. They will be brought to you first, where you don't have to stress the hassle of that car rider line! And you get to use this until the end of the 2025-2026 school calendar year.
Starting bid
This item, if won, will allow you to park in a Painted, designated spot just for you and your Students. Allowing you to have first access to your students upon dismissal. They will be brought to you first, where you don't have to stress the hassle of that car rider line! And you get to use this until the end of the 2025-2026 school calendar year.
Starting bid
This item, if won, will allow you to park in a Painted, designated spot just for you and your Students. Allowing you to have first access to your students upon dismissal. They will be brought to you first, where you don't have to stress the hassle of that car rider line! And you get to use this until the end of the 2025-2026 school calendar year.
Starting bid
This item, if won, will allow you to park in a Painted, designated spot just for you and your Students. Allowing you to have first access to your students upon dismissal. They will be brought to you first, where you don't have to stress the hassle of that car rider line! And you get to use this until the end of the 2025-2026 school calendar year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!