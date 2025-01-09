Caruthers Lions BBQ Throw Down 2025

People's Choice Award Tickets allow you to taste a wide array of BBQ flavors from teams competing for the People's Choice Award. Please keep a copy of your receipt to obtain wristband the day of.
When checking out, the option for $0 donation to Zeffy can be manually entered.
People's Choice Award Tickets allow you to taste a wide array of BBQ flavors from teams competing for the People's Choice Award. Please keep a copy of your receipt to obtain wristband the day of.
When checking out, the option for $0 donation to Zeffy can be manually entered.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!