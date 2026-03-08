Korner Kitchen Atlanta
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Korner Kitchen Atlanta

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Korner Kitchen Atlanta

About this event

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Carver High Class of ’91 - 35 Years Strong

Atlanta

GA, USA

Spades Tournament Participant
Free

Exciting weekend long Spades tournament hosted by the Class of 1991

Volunteers
Free

Would you like to help with reunion activities?

Early Interest Registration (No Payment Required)
Free

Not ready to pay yet? No problem!


Select this option to let us know you’re interested in attending the Carver High School Class of ’91 35 Year Reunion Weekend.


Your response helps us:

✔ Estimate attendance

✔ Secure the right venue size

✔ Plan food, activities, and experiences


⚠️ This is NOT a paid registration and does NOT guarantee entry to events.


Official paid registration ($per person TBD) will open soon

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!