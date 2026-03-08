Carver High Class of ’91 - 35 Years Strong

Not ready to pay yet? No problem!





Select this option to let us know you’re interested in attending the Carver High School Class of ’91 35 Year Reunion Weekend.





Your response helps us:

✔ Estimate attendance

✔ Secure the right venue size

✔ Plan food, activities, and experiences





⚠️ This is NOT a paid registration and does NOT guarantee entry to events.





Official paid registration ($per person TBD) will open soon