Carving for a Cause - SEF Community GS Race Jan 2025

Ever wondered what it would be like to race for time and run the gates in a giant slalom event? Want to have a seriously fun time competing against the clock and being cheered on by friends and family? Join us for our community race event! Helmets required!





**This event is weather and resort conditions dependent. If we must reschedule your ticket will be transferred to the new date or a refund issued if you are unable to race on the rescheduled date.**