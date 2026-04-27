Casa De España SC, LLC

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Casa De España SC, LLC

About this shop

Casa De España SC Shop

Medalla de la Virgen del Rocio item
Medalla de la Virgen del Rocio
$50

Medalla de Rocio

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Ship my Medalla de la Virgen del Rocio item
Ship my Medalla de la Virgen del Rocio
$68

Medalla de Rocio with necklace includes domestic shipping fee.

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Bracelet- Virgen del Rocio item
Bracelet- Virgen del Rocio
$35

Elegant ladies bracelet

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Ship my Bracelet- Virgen del Rocio item
Ship my Bracelet- Virgen del Rocio
$53

Elegant ladies' bracelet. Includes domestic shipping fees

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Pilgrims Shawl item
Pilgrims Shawl
$35

Embroidered shawl of the Virgen del Rocio

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Ship my Pilgrims Shawl item
Ship my Pilgrims Shawl
$53

Embroidered shawl of the Virgen del Rocio. Dimensions 3' x 3'. Includes domestic shipping fees.

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Panuelo Rociero
$15

Men's Panuelo Rociero measures 18" x 18".

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Ship my Panuelo Rociero
$33

Men's Panuelo Rociero measures 18" x 18". Includes domestic shipping fees

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Keychain Virgen del Rocio - large item
Keychain Virgen del Rocio - large
$40

keychain with aura virgin del Rocio.

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Ship my Keychain Virgen del Rocio - large item
Ship my Keychain Virgen del Rocio - large
$58

Keychain with aura Virgin del Rocio. Includes domestic shipping.

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Keychain Virgen del Rocio - medium item
Keychain Virgen del Rocio - medium
$35

Medium size key chain Virgen del Rocio

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Ship my Keychain Virgen del Rocio - medium item
Ship my Keychain Virgen del Rocio - medium
$53

Medium size key chain Virgen del Rocio. Includes domestic shipping fees.

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Keychain Virgen del Rocio - small item
Keychain Virgen del Rocio - small
$30

Small keychain Virgen del Rocio

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Ship my Keychain Virgen del Rocio - small item
Ship my Keychain Virgen del Rocio - small
$48

Small keychain Virgen del Rocio. Includes domestic shipping fees.

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Yellow ticket item
Yellow ticket
$5
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Blue ticket item
Blue ticket
$5
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Pink ticket item
Pink ticket
$3
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Green ticket item
Green ticket
$30
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Red ticket item
Red ticket
$15
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