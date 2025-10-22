2025 Winter White Casa De Luz Silent Auction

Champage Yacht Events. Party on a Yacht for 40 item
Champage Yacht Events. Party on a Yacht for 40
$1,500

Starting bid

Valued at: $5,500

Cruise the beautiful San Diego Bay aboard the Champagne Yacht, an 80-ft luxury vessel designed for unforgettable celebrations perfect for birthdays, corporate events, or simply an experience that will last a lifetime. Dance, laugh, toast, and make memories that will be talked about for years to come.


Includes:

Fuel, docking, and port fees. Captain, bartender, deckhand, ice, cups, waters, and all mixers.


Monday - Thursday only

Maximum 40 guests, 3-hour charter

Private Party at Gossip Grill item
Private Party at Gossip Grill
$1,500

Starting bid

Valued at $5,000

Make Monday Your Main Event at Gossip Grill!

Why should weekends have all the fun? Throw your own private party at Gossip Grill and turn any Monday into a full-blown celebration of fabulous!

$1000 Hosted Bar – Keep the drinks flowing and the good vibes rolling.
$1000 Dinner Buffet – Indulge in a feast fit for your favorite queens, kings, and everyone in between.
Full Access to the Bar & Club – Dance, mingle, and make magic happen in your own exclusive playground.

Whether it’s a birthday, queer reunion, corporate “we survived another quarter” bash, or just an excuse to party—we’ve got you covered, honey!


Book any Monday, January through March, and make Gossip Grill all yours.
Let’s make it a night the gays will talk about till Pride! 

Chef Joann Dinner Party for up to 10 item
Chef Joann Dinner Party for up to 10
$1,500

Starting bid

Valued at: $4,500

Seasonal tasting menu: expertly crafted courses featuring quality organic ingredients, thoughtfully sourced, and artfully presented. Menu is fully customizable based on the client's vision and palette.


Wine & Cocktail Pairings

Carefully selected wines and signature cocktails that complement each course


Pending Availability. Not valid on weekends or holidays. Expires DEC. 2026

1 week at a 5 Bedroom 5 Bath Condo in Puerto Vallarta item
1 week at a 5 Bedroom 5 Bath Condo in Puerto Vallarta
$250

Starting bid

Valued at $2,500

Spend a week in beautiful Puerto Vallarta at a 5-bedroom 5 bath condo just minutes from the beach.


Amenities include:

Infinity swimming pool

Large kitchen, dining room, & living room

1 week at a 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Puerto Vallarta item
1 week at a 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Puerto Vallarta
$150

Starting bid

Valued at $1,500

Spend a week in beautiful Puerto Vallarta at a 2-bedroom 5 bath condo just minutes from the beach.


Amenities include:

Infinity swimming pool

Large kitchen, dining room, & living room

2 Southwest Airlines Tickets to Anywhere! item
2 Southwest Airlines Tickets to Anywhere!
$200

Starting bid

Valued at $2,000+

Pack your bags! You're flying anywhere Southwest goes! 2 tickets to anywhere (yes even international - hola, Cabo!) where the cocktails are strong and the layovers are short. Whether it's Palm Springs or Puerto Vallarta, take an escape to wherever your heart leads you!

3 Night San Diego Escape item
3 Night San Diego Escape item
3 Night San Diego Escape
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $1,000

Relax with the whole family at this peaceful place in Southpark walk to bars, Restaurants, grocery store and enjoy some crafts beer in this urban bike friendly neighborhood.

The space

The primary bed & bathroom is upstairs with a pull out queen size sleeping sofa. The 2 other bedrooms are downstairs and share a bathroom.

Guest access

Single family home including backyard with deck, dining table for 8, natural gas grill, gas fire pit, hot tub and outdoor shower.

Other things to note

Full Laundry room with 2 European washers and one dryer unit with laundry sink is available and located in the back unit on the property.

Brunch for 4 at A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines item
Brunch for 4 at A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines item
Brunch for 4 at A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $600

Enjoy a stunning view overlooking the Torrey Pines Golf Course with views of the Ocean as you enjoy a brunch for four at the signature restaurant of The Lodge at Torrey Pines

Original Rainbows by Alexander Salazar item
Original Rainbows by Alexander Salazar item
Original Rainbows by Alexander Salazar
$500

Starting bid

Valued at: $5,000

San Diego art curator and celebrated contemporary artist Alexander Salazar catpures the power of light and identity in these striking canvases -- the Original Rainbows. Born from a private commission, their deep black backgrounds explode with luminous color, symbolizing resilience and hope.


Once Salazar shared them online, they became among his most requested works - but there is only one original pair signed by the artist himself, this rare set embodies the moment his rainbow vision began.


Own a piece of modern San Diego art history and help change lives.

Versace Robe item
Versace Robe
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $600

Relax in your very own luxurious Versace robe. Treat yourself to the softest and most comfortable robe.

M. Waylon Harrell 2 Piece Original Art item
M. Waylon Harrell 2 Piece Original Art item
M. Waylon Harrell 2 Piece Original Art
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $600

Original 2 piece art 24x24 by well known California artist M. Waylon Harrell. Comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Custom Charcuterie Board for 25 people item
Custom Charcuterie Board for 25 people
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $625

“Spread the Love”

Say cheese, darling! This custom charcuterie board for 25 people is the ultimate way to serve looks and snacks. Overflowing with flavor, flair, and a little fabulousness, it’s the board that knows how to party — just like you. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!