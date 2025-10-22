2025 Winter White Casa De Luz Silent Auction

Valued at $5,000

Make Monday Your Main Event at Gossip Grill!

Why should weekends have all the fun? Throw your own private party at Gossip Grill and turn any Monday into a full-blown celebration of fabulous!

$1000 Hosted Bar – Keep the drinks flowing and the good vibes rolling.

$1000 Dinner Buffet – Indulge in a feast fit for your favorite queens, kings, and everyone in between.

Full Access to the Bar & Club – Dance, mingle, and make magic happen in your own exclusive playground.

Whether it’s a birthday, queer reunion, corporate “we survived another quarter” bash, or just an excuse to party—we’ve got you covered, honey!





Book any Monday, January through March, and make Gossip Grill all yours.

Let’s make it a night the gays will talk about till Pride!