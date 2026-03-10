Casa Inc
Casa Inc has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Casa Inc

About this event

Sales closed

CASA Embrace a Child Silent Auction

Pick-up location

982 Eastern Pkwy building 6, Louisville, KY 40217, USA

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse item
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy nationally-acclaimed U.S.D.A. Prime steaks, a stunning array of raw bar & sushi specialties, and more with a $250 gift card for Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse Louisville.

REDHOG Butcher & Restaurant item
REDHOG Butcher & Restaurant item
REDHOG Butcher & Restaurant item
REDHOG Butcher & Restaurant
$30

Starting bid

Red Hog is Louisville’s first Craft butcher shop, featuring meats from local farms committed to sustainable, humane, and ethical farming practices. Products available as fresh cuts, cooked or cured, in the butcher shop, and on the Restaurant menu. Winner will enjoy $100 gift certificate (exp 3/2027). 

Kendra Scott "Lee" Earrings item
Kendra Scott "Lee" Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Lee Drop Earrings with Black Opaque Glass and 14k Yellow Gold over Brass offer a subtle take on a signature style. Perfect for everyday wear, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. 0.63"L x 0.38"w. $60 retail value. 

Steak & Bourbon $150 Gift Card item
Steak & Bourbon $150 Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Indulge in the epitome of luxury dining at Steak & Bourbon. Experience exceptional steaks, perfectly aged and prepared to your liking, alongside an impressive selection of rare wines and bourbons. $150 value gift card donated by Steak & Bourbon Downtown, good at all OLE Group concepts.

Monnik Beer Tour & Tasting for 4 item
Monnik Beer Tour & Tasting for 4 item
Monnik Beer Tour & Tasting for 4
$25

Starting bid

Monnik Beer Co. is a brewery and restaurant in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky. We strive for excellence in everything, even if that translates to taking more time and effort. Winning bidder will receive a tour and tasting for up to 4 people. $100 value (Expires 9/26/26, not valid on Fri & Sat after 4pm. Must schedule in advance, subject to availability.)

Four Leaf Farm Tour Experience for 5 item
Four Leaf Farm Tour Experience for 5
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a heartwarming, hands-on experience with some of the farm’s most adorable residents during this private tour for up to 5 people! Meet and interact with a gentle donkey and her curious foal, Two friendly mini-Highland cows, a lovable alpaca, and the show-stealing baby zonkey! You’ll have the chance to pet, brush, feed treats, and snap plenty of photos with these sweet animals in a peaceful, welcoming farm setting. Dates subject to availability. $100 value

Kentucky Kingdom item
Kentucky Kingdom
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 general admission passes to Kentucky Kingdom. Good any day open to the public during the 2026 operating season. Up to $220 value.

Treat Yourself Package item
Treat Yourself Package
$15

Starting bid

Sit back and relax with this treat of a package. It includes a massage pillow, salt scrub, bath salts, and a cozy bath robe. Up to $60 value

Buff City Soap Box item
Buff City Soap Box
$15

Starting bid

Make life smell wonderful with this box that is filled with Buff City's best products. The box includes 3 bars of delightfully scented artisan soap, 2 bath bombs, and an orange soap sleeve. Officially valued at $40.

Charcuterie Hosting Package item
Charcuterie Hosting Package
$20

Starting bid

Love charcuterie? Love Hosting? This package makes it fun and easy! It includes a wooden serving board, an assortment of charcuterie serving utensils, two oven mitts, a Cheese Board card deck, "Around the Greek Table" recipe book, and a $25 Meijer gift card. Up to $80 value.

Jewelry Style Pack item
Jewelry Style Pack
$30

Starting bid

This pack includes Neiman Marcus beaded earrings, a Kate Spade Air Pod Pro case, and a stylish Wolf Jewelry Wrap bag. Value is $120.

Rest & Refuel Package item
Rest & Refuel Package
$15

Starting bid

Rest up with the help of this adorable lazy duck bedside touch lamp & when you are ready to get going, refuel with $25 to Heine Brothers Coffee and get moving. Full value up to $40.

Above the Dirt Basket item
Above the Dirt Basket
$25

Starting bid

For the nature lover in your life, you'll need this Above the Dirt basket. It includes a flower vase, Elderberry and hot honey, a succulent plant, Above the Dirt stickers and a $20 gift card to Above the Dirt Honey and Garden Shop, located in Jeffersontown. Full value on the basket is $50!

Louisville Literature and Eats Package item
Louisville Literature and Eats Package
$25

Starting bid

This package has good stories and great local food. It includes, a copy of "Speeches of Note" and "I'm Glad About it," a book and CD set from The Louisville Story Project. Plus, you get a $25 Carmichael's gift card (must use by 3/2/2027) and a $20 gift certificate to Louisville's famous "The Irish Rover" restaurant (certificate excludes alcohol, tax, and tip. Must use by 3/6/2027). Full value of the package is $90.

Swarovski Necklace item
Swarovski Necklace
$20

Starting bid

For 130 years Swarovski has spread joy to all who wear and share their products. This Swarovski Crystal pendant necklace is waiting for you. A $100 value.

Little Mount Lavender Sip, Pour, and More Package item
Little Mount Lavender Sip, Pour, and More Package item
Little Mount Lavender Sip, Pour, and More Package item
Little Mount Lavender Sip, Pour, and More Package
$40

Starting bid

Located in Simpsonville, KY. This charming home of flavor and fragrance would host you and 3 friends for a Sip Cocktails and Pour Candles class. Plus, you will receive 2 Little Mount Lavender t-shirts and 2 LML logoed Tumbler cups. Value of this package is $144.

Diamond and Gold Hoop Earrings item
Diamond and Gold Hoop Earrings
$25

Starting bid

From the Bittarverse, these special Alexis Bittar faux Diamond and Gold hoops (a $225 value) can be yours!

Free Lane of Bowling at Vernon Lanes item
Free Lane of Bowling at Vernon Lanes
$20

Starting bid

Located in Butchertown, in Downtown Louisville. Vernon Lanes is the oldest bowling alley in Kentucky and the 4th oldest in the country with 8 vintage wooden lanes and an event space featuring pool tables, pinball, darts, and arcade action! Come experience the fun with your closest friends (up to 6 people total) with a free lane of bowling. An $80 value.

$100 to Breakout Games Louisville item
$100 to Breakout Games Louisville
$50

Starting bid

Choose Your Escape! Explore an island, find the kidnapper, restore ancient relics to their rightful owner. Each Breakout location has fun and unique challenges. Winner will receive 2 $50 gift certificates.

$100 to Bae's Baekery item
$100 to Bae's Baekery item
$100 to Bae's Baekery item
$100 to Bae's Baekery
$40

Starting bid

Get some of the tastiest deserts in town at Bae's! A local bakery founded in 2019 that has quickly become one of the most popular in the area. Certificate must be used by December 2026.

$50 to Cane's item
$50 to Cane's
$30

Starting bid

Raising Cane's serves only the most craveable chicken finger meals. It’s their ONE LOVE. Enjoy $50 of sensational chicken.

$100 to Target item
$100 to Target
$50

Starting bid

Expect more and pay less, at Target! Highest bidder will receive $100 gift certificate.

Derby Hat item
Derby Hat
$20

Starting bid

Get ready for the First Saturday in May with this stylish Derby Hat in classic navy blue. Valued at $70.

Claudia Sanders Dinner House Visit item
Claudia Sanders Dinner House Visit item
Claudia Sanders Dinner House Visit
$25

Starting bid

Visit the famous Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Shelbyville. This certificate entitles the highest bidder to 2 free Sunday buffets. A $50 value, tip is not included. Not valid on Holidays.

Be a McAlister's VIP item
Be a McAlister's VIP
$10

Starting bid

Win 2 McAlister's VIP Cards. Each card entitles you to your choice of Sandwich, salad, or spud along with a beverage and a gourmet cookie. All in all, this is a $35 value.

$40 to First Watch item
$40 to First Watch item
$40 to First Watch
$20

Starting bid

Start your day off right with a breakfast or brunch at First Watch! This item includes 2 $20 gift cards ($40 total value).

$100 to Connors item
$100 to Connors item
$100 to Connors
$50

Starting bid

Opened in 2023, Louisville is Connors' 6th location. Continuing with the evolution of the Connors Steak & Seafood, guests can enjoy a classic steakhouse dining experience with added modern elements that aim to keep Connors at the forefront of restaurant innovation.

$100 to Kentucky Performing Arts item
$100 to Kentucky Performing Arts
$50

Starting bid

This $100 Gift Certificate is your the biggest shows at Kentucky's premier performing arts venue. Home of ballet, Broadway, opera, orchestra & children's theater.

Tickets to the Kentucky Derby Museum item
Tickets to the Kentucky Derby Museum
$30

Starting bid

Go to the only place, where it is Derby every day. This package includes admission for four (4) guests through General Admission passes to the Kentucky Derby Museum, valid until 02/20/2028. Ticket excludes Derby Season and other blackout dates. The total value of these passes is $80.

$50 to Lotsa Pasta item
$50 to Lotsa Pasta
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy the best food the world has to offer, right here in Louisville, Kentucky, at Lotsa Pasta.

Churchill Downs Race Day Package item
Churchill Downs Race Day Package item
Churchill Downs Race Day Package
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a day at the races, presented by Rainbow Blossom. This package includes 6 box seats at Churchill Downs for the date of your choosing (excludes Derby Week) and a $10 Rainbow Blossom Gift Certificate which will be provided when the tickets are redeemed.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!