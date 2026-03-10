CASA Embrace a Child Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy nationally-acclaimed U.S.D.A. Prime steaks, a stunning array of raw bar & sushi specialties, and more with a $250 gift card for Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse Louisville.
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Red Hog is Louisville’s first Craft butcher shop, featuring meats from local farms committed to sustainable, humane, and ethical farming practices. Products available as fresh cuts, cooked or cured, in the butcher shop, and on the Restaurant menu. Winner will enjoy $100 gift certificate (exp 3/2027).
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Kendra Scott Lee Drop Earrings with Black Opaque Glass and 14k Yellow Gold over Brass offer a subtle take on a signature style. Perfect for everyday wear, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. 0.63"L x 0.38"w. $60 retail value.
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Indulge in the epitome of luxury dining at Steak & Bourbon. Experience exceptional steaks, perfectly aged and prepared to your liking, alongside an impressive selection of rare wines and bourbons. $150 value gift card donated by Steak & Bourbon Downtown, good at all OLE Group concepts.
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Monnik Beer Co. is a brewery and restaurant in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky. We strive for excellence in everything, even if that translates to taking more time and effort. Winning bidder will receive a tour and tasting for up to 4 people. $100 value (Expires 9/26/26, not valid on Fri & Sat after 4pm. Must schedule in advance, subject to availability.)
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Enjoy a heartwarming, hands-on experience with some of the farm’s most adorable residents during this private tour for up to 5 people! Meet and interact with a gentle donkey and her curious foal, Two friendly mini-Highland cows, a lovable alpaca, and the show-stealing baby zonkey! You’ll have the chance to pet, brush, feed treats, and snap plenty of photos with these sweet animals in a peaceful, welcoming farm setting. Dates subject to availability. $100 value
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Enjoy 4 general admission passes to Kentucky Kingdom. Good any day open to the public during the 2026 operating season. Up to $220 value.
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Sit back and relax with this treat of a package. It includes a massage pillow, salt scrub, bath salts, and a cozy bath robe. Up to $60 value
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Make life smell wonderful with this box that is filled with Buff City's best products. The box includes 3 bars of delightfully scented artisan soap, 2 bath bombs, and an orange soap sleeve. Officially valued at $40.
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Love charcuterie? Love Hosting? This package makes it fun and easy! It includes a wooden serving board, an assortment of charcuterie serving utensils, two oven mitts, a Cheese Board card deck, "Around the Greek Table" recipe book, and a $25 Meijer gift card. Up to $80 value.
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This pack includes Neiman Marcus beaded earrings, a Kate Spade Air Pod Pro case, and a stylish Wolf Jewelry Wrap bag. Value is $120.
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Rest up with the help of this adorable lazy duck bedside touch lamp & when you are ready to get going, refuel with $25 to Heine Brothers Coffee and get moving. Full value up to $40.
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For the nature lover in your life, you'll need this Above the Dirt basket. It includes a flower vase, Elderberry and hot honey, a succulent plant, Above the Dirt stickers and a $20 gift card to Above the Dirt Honey and Garden Shop, located in Jeffersontown. Full value on the basket is $50!
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This package has good stories and great local food. It includes, a copy of "Speeches of Note" and "I'm Glad About it," a book and CD set from The Louisville Story Project. Plus, you get a $25 Carmichael's gift card (must use by 3/2/2027) and a $20 gift certificate to Louisville's famous "The Irish Rover" restaurant (certificate excludes alcohol, tax, and tip. Must use by 3/6/2027). Full value of the package is $90.
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For 130 years Swarovski has spread joy to all who wear and share their products. This Swarovski Crystal pendant necklace is waiting for you. A $100 value.
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Located in Simpsonville, KY. This charming home of flavor and fragrance would host you and 3 friends for a Sip Cocktails and Pour Candles class. Plus, you will receive 2 Little Mount Lavender t-shirts and 2 LML logoed Tumbler cups. Value of this package is $144.
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From the Bittarverse, these special Alexis Bittar faux Diamond and Gold hoops (a $225 value) can be yours!
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Located in Butchertown, in Downtown Louisville. Vernon Lanes is the oldest bowling alley in Kentucky and the 4th oldest in the country with 8 vintage wooden lanes and an event space featuring pool tables, pinball, darts, and arcade action! Come experience the fun with your closest friends (up to 6 people total) with a free lane of bowling. An $80 value.
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Choose Your Escape! Explore an island, find the kidnapper, restore ancient relics to their rightful owner. Each Breakout location has fun and unique challenges. Winner will receive 2 $50 gift certificates.
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Get some of the tastiest deserts in town at Bae's! A local bakery founded in 2019 that has quickly become one of the most popular in the area. Certificate must be used by December 2026.
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Raising Cane's serves only the most craveable chicken finger meals. It’s their ONE LOVE. Enjoy $50 of sensational chicken.
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Expect more and pay less, at Target! Highest bidder will receive $100 gift certificate.
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Get ready for the First Saturday in May with this stylish Derby Hat in classic navy blue. Valued at $70.
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Visit the famous Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Shelbyville. This certificate entitles the highest bidder to 2 free Sunday buffets. A $50 value, tip is not included. Not valid on Holidays.
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Win 2 McAlister's VIP Cards. Each card entitles you to your choice of Sandwich, salad, or spud along with a beverage and a gourmet cookie. All in all, this is a $35 value.
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Start your day off right with a breakfast or brunch at First Watch! This item includes 2 $20 gift cards ($40 total value).
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Opened in 2023, Louisville is Connors' 6th location. Continuing with the evolution of the Connors Steak & Seafood, guests can enjoy a classic steakhouse dining experience with added modern elements that aim to keep Connors at the forefront of restaurant innovation.
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This $100 Gift Certificate is your the biggest shows at Kentucky's premier performing arts venue. Home of ballet, Broadway, opera, orchestra & children's theater.
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Go to the only place, where it is Derby every day. This package includes admission for four (4) guests through General Admission passes to the Kentucky Derby Museum, valid until 02/20/2028. Ticket excludes Derby Season and other blackout dates. The total value of these passes is $80.
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Enjoy the best food the world has to offer, right here in Louisville, Kentucky, at Lotsa Pasta.
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Enjoy a day at the races, presented by Rainbow Blossom. This package includes 6 box seats at Churchill Downs for the date of your choosing (excludes Derby Week) and a $10 Rainbow Blossom Gift Certificate which will be provided when the tickets are redeemed.
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