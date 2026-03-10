CASA Embrace a Child Silent Auction

This package has good stories and great local food. It includes, a copy of "Speeches of Note" and "I'm Glad About it," a book and CD set from The Louisville Story Project. Plus, you get a $25 Carmichael's gift card (must use by 3/2/2027) and a $20 gift certificate to Louisville's famous "The Irish Rover" restaurant (certificate excludes alcohol, tax, and tip. Must use by 3/6/2027). Full value of the package is $90.