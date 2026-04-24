Casa Grande Annual Event

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Single Tickets
2 tickets and a $100 raffle pack
Enjoy a personal table for eight with dinner & $500 raffle tickets. Bring your crew and
let the good times roll.
Enjoy a personal table for eight with dinner, & $500 raffle tickets, plus a Springfield
Armory Hellcat OSP 9mm. A great night out paired with a highly sought after firearm
makes this an exciting package you will not want to miss.
Enjoy a personal table for eight with dinner, & $500 raffle tickets, plus your choice of
two double stack pistols. Options include the Glock 19, Springfield Armory XD MOD3
OSP, or Walther PDP optic ready full size 9mm. Please connect with a CSSA Founding
Member to confirm your selections and finalize details.
Enjoy a personal table for eight with dinner, & $1000 raffle tickets, plus your choice of
one of the following firearms: Browning BAR MK 3 DBM .308 Win, Barrett REC7 DI 5.56
NATO, or Springfield Armory Kuna FSA 9mm 6.13 inch, including four additional
magazines. Please connect with a CSSA Founding Member to select your firearm.
Enjoy a personal table for eight with dinner, & $1000 raffle tickets, plus your choice of
a Weatherby, Tikka, or Browning X Bolt rifle in the caliber of your choice. Please
connect with a CSSA Founding Member to specify your preferred options and finalize
details.
Enjoy a VIP experience with a personal table for eight and dinner, & two $1000 raffle
tickets, plus an incredible prize, a 50 BMG A night out, great company, and a show stopping addition for the serious enthusiast, all in one unforgettable package.
Help the cause by sponsoring a game (no entry tickets included)
Help the cause by sponsoring the venue (no entry tickets included)
Help the cause by sponsoring dinner (no entry tickets included)
Early bird raffle ticket packs
Early bird raffle ticket packs
Early bird raffle ticket packs
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