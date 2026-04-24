Copper State Shooting Alliance

Hosted by

Copper State Shooting Alliance

Casa Grande Annual Event

1251 W Gila Bend Hwy

Casa Grande, AZ 85193, USA

General Admission
$150

Single Tickets

Couples Package
$300

2 tickets and a $100 raffle pack

Full Table
$1,500

Enjoy a personal table for eight with dinner & $500 raffle tickets. Bring your crew and

let the good times roll.

Table of the year
$2,026

Enjoy a personal table for eight with dinner, & $500 raffle tickets, plus a Springfield

Armory Hellcat OSP 9mm. A great night out paired with a highly sought after firearm

makes this an exciting package you will not want to miss.

Double Double Stack Table
$3,500

Enjoy a personal table for eight with dinner, & $500 raffle tickets, plus your choice of

two double stack pistols. Options include the Glock 19, Springfield Armory XD MOD3

OSP, or Walther PDP optic ready full size 9mm. Please connect with a CSSA Founding

Member to confirm your selections and finalize details.

Semi Auto Table
$4,000

Enjoy a personal table for eight with dinner, & $1000 raffle tickets, plus your choice of

one of the following firearms: Browning BAR MK 3 DBM .308 Win, Barrett REC7 DI 5.56

NATO, or Springfield Armory Kuna FSA 9mm 6.13 inch, including four additional

magazines. Please connect with a CSSA Founding Member to select your firearm.

Bolt Action Table
$4,500

Enjoy a personal table for eight with dinner, & $1000 raffle tickets, plus your choice of

a Weatherby, Tikka, or Browning X Bolt rifle in the caliber of your choice. Please

connect with a CSSA Founding Member to specify your preferred options and finalize

details.

BMG Table
$12,000

Enjoy a VIP experience with a personal table for eight and dinner, & two $1000 raffle

tickets, plus an incredible prize, a 50 BMG A night out, great company, and a show stopping addition for the serious enthusiast, all in one unforgettable package.

Game Sponsor
$1,000

Help the cause by sponsoring a game (no entry tickets included)

Venue Sponsor
$1,500

Help the cause by sponsoring the venue (no entry tickets included)

Dinner Sponsor
$2,000

Help the cause by sponsoring dinner (no entry tickets included)

$300 Raffle pack 2 for 1
$300
Available until Aug 12

Early bird raffle ticket packs

$500 Raffle pack 2 for 1
$500
Available until Aug 12

Early bird raffle ticket packs

$1000 Raffle pack 2 for 1
$1,000
Available until Aug 12

Early bird raffle ticket packs

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