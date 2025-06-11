Casa Grande Valley Historical Society Inc Memberships 2025
Individual Membership
$25
Valid until March 10, 2027
Free admission, 25% discount in the Museum Store, Guest passes for your visitors and friends, Invitations to member-only events, Invitation to Annual Member Meeting, One free Historic Journal.
Family Membership
$50
Valid until March 10, 2027
Free admission, 25% discount in the Museum Store, Guest passes for your visitors and friends, Invitations to member-only events, Invitation to Annual Member Meeting, One free Historic Journal.
Sustaining Membership
$100
Valid until March 10, 2027
Free admission, 25% discount in the Museum Store, Four guest passes for your visitors and friends, Invitations to member-only events, Invitation to Annual Member Meeting, One free Historic Journal.
Patron Membership
$250
Valid until March 10, 2027
Free admission, 25% discount in the Museum Store, Six guest passes for your visitors and friends, Invitations to member-only events, Invitation to Annual Member Meeting, One free Historic Journal, and one framed photograph replica from the museum collection.
Benefactor Membership
$500
Valid until March 10, 2027
Free admission, 25% discount in the Museum Store, Six guest passes for your visitors and friends, Invitations to member-only events, Invitation to Annual Member Meeting, One free Historic Journal, one framed photograph replica from the museum collection, and recognition in all newsletters as a Benefactor.
Gold Membership
$1,000
Valid until March 10, 2027
Free admission, 25% discount in the Museum Store, Eight guest passes for your visitors and friends, Invitations to member-only events, Invitation to Annual Member Meeting, One free Historic Journal, one framed photograph replica from the museum collection, and recognition in all newsletters as a Gold Sponsor.
