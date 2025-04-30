The Mother Lode (of Care!) Bundle

This self-care basket from Adore Salon & Trader Joe's, valued at $350 includes:
• DaVinci Teeth Whitening Systems
• Davines DEDE Shampoo
• Davines DEDE Conditioner
• FarmHouse Fresh Organic Matcha Soothing Moisturizer
• Farmhouse Fresh Super Moisture Mask
• Farmhouse Fresh Revitalizing Avocado Hydration Mask
• FarmHouse Fresh Facial Hemp Wash
• Pureology Hair Strength Cure
• A beautiful potted plant arrangement with flowers and ferns
• Trader Joe's Springle Jingle candy mix
• Trader Joe's Mini Dark Chocolate Bars
• Trader Joe's Italian Confetti Almonds - Sicilian Avola almonds with sweet candy coating
