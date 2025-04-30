Sales closed

The Mother Lode (of Care!) Bundle

Mother's Day Gift Basket from Adore Salon & Trader Joe's item
Mother's Day Gift Basket from Adore Salon & Trader Joe's item
Mother's Day Gift Basket from Adore Salon & Trader Joe's item
Mother's Day Gift Basket from Adore Salon & Trader Joe's
$99

Starting bid

This self-care basket from Adore Salon & Trader Joe's, valued at $350 includes: • DaVinci Teeth Whitening Systems • Davines DEDE Shampoo • Davines DEDE Conditioner • FarmHouse Fresh Organic Matcha Soothing Moisturizer • Farmhouse Fresh Super Moisture Mask • Farmhouse Fresh Revitalizing Avocado Hydration Mask • FarmHouse Fresh Facial Hemp Wash • Pureology Hair Strength Cure • A beautiful potted plant arrangement with flowers and ferns • Trader Joe's Springle Jingle candy mix • Trader Joe's Mini Dark Chocolate Bars • Trader Joe's Italian Confetti Almonds - Sicilian Avola almonds with sweet candy coating

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!