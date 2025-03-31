CASA Of Scott County, INC.'s Silent Auction Adult Prom

CASA Of Scott County, INC.

Wine Cheese and Chocolate item
$35

Wine, Cheese, Jelly and Chocolate

Mary Kay item
$20

Laura Morey Satin Hands, hand soap, hand sanitizer

Grill Master item
$40

By Lucky Audio, Grilling utensils, thermometers, rib rack, skewers

Gift Card Trio item
$50

Ashley Stallings, Janissa Huff, Mary Jones SITC $25 , Big O $100, Bears Furniture $150

Morgan Foods Basket #1 item
$40

cooler, camping chair, bluetooth speaker, throw hammock, shirt, cap canvas bag, 125th anniversary key chain or coin and deck of playing cards, and more

Morgan Foods Picnic Basket #2 item
$40

cooler, camping chair, bluetooth speaker, throw hammock, shirt, cap canvas bag, 125th anniversary key chain or coin and deck of playing cards, and more

Taylor Rose Basket item
$35

Eleven Australia Hair/Body

Relaxation item
$25

Victoria Secret New York perfume, HydraSustain Tumbler 20oz, Scentsy plug in warmer and wax bars-Porch Pumpkin and Very Vanilla from Scott Co. Mechanical

Family Game Night item
$20

From Sgambellori Snacks, bubbles, coloring books, games, markers, yo-yo, crayons, water balloons, war head popsicles.

It's 5 O'clock Somewhere item
$75

By: Joel Hemedinger Mixed Drinks Basket Sip and Slap game, Casamigos Tequila, skinny margarita mix x2, Spicy Margarita, ketel one cocktails, Blanton's bourbon, ice cube trays

Don't wine about it item
$20

From Happy Herman's Liquor store Wine basket-Purple Toad

Big Taste Small Batch item
$20

Colonel E.H. Taylor Bourbon From Stoplight Liquor

I'm not cooking tonight item
$40

Sante Fe, MiCafecito, Wildflowers Boutique, 752 Café, Bistro, Flipdaddy's, 1894 Lodge

, Thread the Wick $40, Feather and Flower $10
Something for everyone item
$40

Gift Cards, Texas Roadhouse, $100 cash

Fly Away item
$50

Southwest Basket $400 gift card

Cozy Coffee Basket item
$20

From Sgambellori mug and frother, creamer, cold brew, several cups, grinder, coffee beans, dark chocolate and caramel, donut sticks, blanket

Dog Basket item
$40

Dog bed, towel, burts bees spray and shampoo, travel bowl, treats, brush, toys, sign, flash light, teeth wipes, chewy gift card

Pamper Me Basket item
$40

clinique bag, moisture face spray, face wash, hand cream, Dr. Teals soap and salt, Goat Milk soap lotion and lip balm, $25 Starbucks gift card, $20 Ulta gift card, Tiffany Higdon Stylist gift card $20, Casey Nails $45, Nails by Queen $10, Lip Balm set, Perma Earth lotion and bug oil and $20 gift card From: Ashley Stallings, Janissa Huff and Mary Jones

Louisville Bats Baseball 4 Tickets item
$20

From Matt and Farah Craig
Good for one of the following: July 25, Aug 29, Sept 5, or Sept 19

St. Louis Cardinals 2 tickets item
$20

2 tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Holiday World 2 tickets item
$20

2 tickets to Holiday World

Cincinnati Reds tickets item
$20

Cincinnati Reds: 2 or 4 tickets depending on seat selection

Austin Eagles All Sports Pass 2025-2026 item
$20

SCSD1 All Sports Pass 2025-2026 Season

SHS Warriors/Warriorettes All Sports Pass 2025-2026 item
$20

SCSD2 All Sports Pass 2025-2026 Season

Derby Dinner Playhouse tickets item
$20

Derby Dinner: 2 Tickets

Kentucky Kingdom tickets item
$20

Kentucky Kingdom: 4 tickets

Tattoo By Billy Young item
$40

Tattoo by Billy Young! $200 gift certificate

Rising Sun Tattoo item
$40

Tattoo by Rising Sun! $150 Gift Certificate

Indianapolis Motor Speedway: 2 Pennzoil 250 Race Day item
$40

Indianapolis Motor Speedway: 2 Pennzoil 250 Race Day J Stand Tickets on 7/26/2025

Main Street Auto Care Detail item
$20

Main St. Auto Car Detail

Rascal's Fun Zone item
$20

Rascal's Fun Zone: 12 free attraction passes and $20 in arcade cards

Louisville City FC item
$20

Louisville City FC (soccer): swag bag w/ team stickers, magnets, t-shirts or scarves, and a ticket voucher to a 2025 regular season home match at Lynn Family Stadium

Airplane Ride item
$20

Airplane Ride 30 min. From Tom Finch

250 lb limit

Dental Care Bundle item
$40

Oral-B in Electric toothbrush, opalescence Go Whitening Trays, Waterpik flosser

