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Casa of Wise and Jack Counties

About this event

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Casa of Wise and Jack Counties' Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2010 US-380, Decatur, TX 76234, USA

Smokey Mountain Serenity- 4 nights for up to 6 guests item
Smokey Mountain Serenity- 4 nights for up to 6 guests
$2,850

Starting bid

Answer the call of the wild with a retreat to a breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, NC.

Savor alpine serenity with an impressive wrap-around deck, screened alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors.

Embrace the great outdoors with hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away.

https://luxgive.com/experience/smoky-mountains-serenity

Beachfront Bliss- 4night stay for 2 in Mexico or Caribbean item
Beachfront Bliss- 4night stay for 2 in Mexico or Caribbean
$2,650

Starting bid

Experience true beachfront bliss with a stay at a 4+ star all-inclusive resort in Mexico or the Caribbean.

Embrace sun-soaked days surrounded by sprawling resort pools, on-site dining, and pristine beaches.

Unwind in paradise with all-inclusive amenities, daily housekeeping, beachside service, live nightly entertainment, resort activities, and more.

https://luxgive.com/experience/beachfront-bliss

Mineral Wells Getaway: Historic Charm & Local Brews item
Mineral Wells Getaway: Historic Charm & Local Brews
$100

Starting bid

https://thecrazywaterhotel.com/

Step away from the everyday and enjoy a relaxing overnight escape at the beautifully restored Crazy Water Hotel—a local treasure known for its rich history and small-town charm. Nestled in the heart of downtown Mineral Wells, this boutique stay offers the perfect blend of comfort, character, and a slower pace of life. Your getaway also includes a gift card to Rickhouse Brewing, where you can unwind with a craft beer and pizza in a laid-back, welcoming atmosphere just steps away. Whether you’re looking for a quiet night away, a little adventure, or a chance to explore one of Texas’ hidden gems, this package delivers.

Lemon & Leigh Treatment item
Lemon & Leigh Treatment
$100

Starting bid

https://www.lemonandleigh.com/?srsltid=AfmBOopPGlVmQoCrXT38wq4jZZaC4c0heVoOZq-qwesm3UZaII-hmKJh

Glass Skin Signature Duo - Includes dermaplaning, signature facial, lite microneedling with PDRN, hydrating mask, and red light therapy, plus your choice of laser revitalization or pigmentation correction. $680 value

Ultimate Date Night Escape item
Ultimate Date Night Escape
$100

Starting bid

https://4forty4ranch.com/

Treat yourself (or someone you love) to the ultimate date night escape at 4 Forty 4 Ranch. This unforgettable experience includes a cozy overnight stay where you can slow down, unwind, and enjoy the beauty of wide-open Texas skies. Also includes a thoughtfully curated goodie basket filled with special treats. Whether you’re celebrating something special or just need time away, this package is your chance to reconnect, relax, and enjoy a night you won’t forget.

Razzle Baby Blanket item
Razzle Baby Blanket
$75

Starting bid

https://razzle-baby.myshopify.com/

Wrap yourself in comfort with this Razzle Baby Luxury Throw Blanket—where softness meets style. Designed with premium materials and a cozy, high-end feel, this blanket is perfect for curling up on the couch, adding a touch of warmth to your space, or gifting to someone special. Whether it’s a quiet night in or a little everyday luxury, this throw delivers comfort you can truly feel.

Dinner at The Classic Cafe - Roanoke item
Dinner at The Classic Cafe - Roanoke
$75

Starting bid

https://theclassiccafe.com/

Enjoy $100 at The Classic Cafe at Roanoke serves globally-inspired menu items, prepared with farm-quality ingredients by a creative and collaborative kitchen team. Our menu of fresh seafood, premium steaks, and pastas includes items that follow the seasons, as fruits and vegetables ripen in our on-site garden. We offer a full bar, craft cocktails, and a wine list carefully selected to complement the menu. Live classical guitar can be heard in the bar on Friday and Saturday nights. 

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Santuary item
Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Santuary
$75

Starting bid

https://www.heardmuseum.org/

Heard Museum general admission provides access to our permanent and seasonal exhibits, gardens, our nature trails and more. With 289 acres, the possibilities for fun with nature are infinite! Bring the family, have a picnic at one of our tables, and make a day of it.

Snack with a Giraffe - Giraffe Inn & Safari item
Snack with a Giraffe - Giraffe Inn & Safari
$75

Starting bid

https://giraffeinnandsafari.com/

Enjoy a truly unforgettable wildlife experience with our Snack with the Giraffes encounter. For $150, two guests will indulge in a beautifully arranged charcuterie spread while relaxing just steps away from our graceful giraffes. This intimate experience blends gourmet bites with extraordinary animal interaction, offering the perfect setting for photos, connection, and lasting memories. Surrounded by a peaceful safari atmosphere, you’ll enjoy a one-of-a-kind moment that feels both adventurous and effortlessly elegant. May add additional guests at $50.00 each.

Whiskey Wind Down Basket item
Whiskey Wind Down Basket
$100

Starting bid

www.oakandeden.com

Unwind the right way with this Whiskey Wind Down Basket—a collection built for slow evenings and good company. Featuring six bottles of Oak & Eden and two bottles of JOJO Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Whiskey, lowball glasses and an ice cube mold to complete the experience. Retail value approximately $400.

Free Mini Session with Corbitt Photography item
Free Mini Session with Corbitt Photography
$75

Starting bid

30 minute session for family or couple. Valid until December 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!