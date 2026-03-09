CASA Paulding Casino In The Clouds Fundraiser

About this event
Ticket in to venue, (includes food and play cash).
6 Tickets into Event (includes 6 buffet and play cash).
6 Drink Tickets.
Logo on ALL printed materials.
Social Media and CASA Paulding Website.
Presenting Sponsor signage at event entry, on all social media and email communications.
DJ recognition as "Presenting Sponsor".
4 Tickets into Event (includes 4 buffet and play cash).
4 Drink Tickets.
Logo on ALL printed materials, Social Media and CASA Paulding Website.
Signage at Craps table.
Name recognition on Social Media and Email blasts.
4 Tickets into Event (includes 4 buffet and play cash).
4 Drink Tickets.
Logo on ALL printed materials, Social Media and CASA Paulding Website.
Signage at Roulette table.
Name recognition on Social Media and Email blasts.
2 Tickets into Event (includes 2 buffet and play cash).
4 Drink Tickets.
Logo on ALL printed materials, Social Media and CASA Paulding Website.
Signage at Photo Booth.
Name recognition on Social Media and Email blasts.
2 Tickets into Event (includes 2 buffet and play cash).
4 Drink Tickets.
Logo on ALL printed materials, Social Media and CASA Paulding Website.
Signage at Drink Stations.
Name recognition on Social Media and Email blasts.
2 Tickets into Event (includes 2 buffet and play cash).
Logo on ALL printed materials, Social Media and CASA Paulding Website.
Signage with logo at one Poker Table.
Name recognition on Social Media and Email blasts.
1 Ticket into Event (includes 1 buffet and play cash).
Logo on ALL printed materials, Social Media and CASA Paulding Website.
Signage with logo at one Blackjack Table.
Name recognition on Social Media and Email blasts.
An annual membership to support CASA Paulding with name recognition on our website
$
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