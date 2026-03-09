Paulding CASA

Hosted by

Paulding CASA

About this event

CASA Paulding Casino In The Clouds Fundraiser

730 Airport Pkwy

Dallas, GA 30157, USA

General Admission
$75

Ticket in to venue, (includes food and play cash).

SKY CLUB SPONSOR
$3,000

6 Tickets into Event (includes 6 buffet and play cash).

6 Drink Tickets.
Logo on ALL printed materials.

Social Media and CASA Paulding Website.

Presenting Sponsor signage at event entry, on all social media and email communications.

DJ recognition as "Presenting Sponsor".

CRAPS TABLE SPONSOR Sold
$2,000

4 Tickets into Event (includes 4 buffet and play cash).

4 Drink Tickets.
Logo on ALL printed materials, Social Media and CASA Paulding Website.
Signage at Craps table.

Name recognition on Social Media and Email blasts.

ROULETTE TABLE SPONSOR
$2,000

4 Tickets into Event (includes 4 buffet and play cash).

4 Drink Tickets.
Logo on ALL printed materials, Social Media and CASA Paulding Website.
Signage at Roulette table.

Name recognition on Social Media and Email blasts.

PHOTO BOOTH SPONSOR SOLD
$1,500

2 Tickets into Event (includes 2 buffet and play cash).

4 Drink Tickets.
Logo on ALL printed materials, Social Media and CASA Paulding Website.
Signage at Photo Booth.

Name recognition on Social Media and Email blasts.

LUCKY POUR SPONSOR
$1,500

2 Tickets into Event (includes 2 buffet and play cash).

4 Drink Tickets.
Logo on ALL printed materials, Social Media and CASA Paulding Website.
Signage at Drink Stations.

Name recognition on Social Media and Email blasts.

POKER TABLE SPONSOR SOLD
$1,000

2 Tickets into Event (includes 2 buffet and play cash).

Logo on ALL printed materials, Social Media and CASA Paulding Website.
Signage with logo at one Poker Table.

Name recognition on Social Media and Email blasts.

BLACKJACK TABLE SPONSOR
$500

1 Ticket into Event (includes 1 buffet and play cash).

Logo on ALL printed materials, Social Media and CASA Paulding Website.
Signage with logo at one Blackjack Table.

Name recognition on Social Media and Email blasts.

Friends of CASA Annual Membership
$50

An annual membership to support CASA Paulding with name recognition on our website

Add a donation for Paulding CASA

$

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