Casa PFA Baseball Hats /Gorra de béisbol de Casa PFA

These white color hats are made of 100% polyester material with a solid material back and adjustable velcro fit. These will have the logo on the front of the hat (same as pictured in the adult gray and black) YOUTH size Estos sombreros de color blanco están hechos de material 100% poliéster con una parte posterior de material sólido y ajuste de velcro ajustable. Estos tendrán el logotipo en la parte delantera de la gorra (igual que en la foto en el adulto gris y negro). Talla JUVENIL

