Columbia Gorge CASA Playhouse Raffle presented by Adventist Health Columbia Gorge Foundation & One-Line Professional Services

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About this raffle
Purchase 1 raffle ticket for a chance to win the playhouse—proceeds benefit Columbia Gorge CASA and their advocacy for children impacted by abuse and neglect.
Hope Bundle – 3 Raffle Tickets Every ticket supports Columbia Gorge CASA in advocating for children who have experienced abuse and neglect, helping them find a brighter future filled with hope.
Champion Bundle – 8 Raffle Tickets Your purchase helps Columbia Gorge CASA be a champion for children who have experienced abuse and neglect.
Hero Bundle – 25 Raffle Tickets Your support helps give children who have experienced abuse and neglect a hero—a CASA volunteer—who advocates for their best interests in court.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!