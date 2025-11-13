South Central CASA of Oklahoma

Hosted by

South Central CASA of Oklahoma

About this event

CASA Trivia Night 1.21.26

123 W Main St

Norman, OK 73069, USA

Trivia Team
$100

Ticket is good for one trivia team of 4 people and pizza and cookies for your team. Bottled water will be provided. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at Legally Brewed. If you have dietary restrictions, please feel free to bring in food with you. Legally Brewed does allow outside food to be brought in.

Sponsor
$250

As a trivia night sponsor, you will get a trivia team for the event, special signage at the event and on social media, and verbal recognition at the event. Our sponsors help us be able to host our events and give more directly back to the program to support more kids who need the advocacy of our volunteers.

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