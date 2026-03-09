CASAerton Tea Party

The Merchant’s Promenade – $25 & * 1 donated item for the event raffle or door prizes.





Local merchants are invited to showcase their goods during the morning’s promenade.





Vendor setup will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. on the day of the event. Please note that vendors are responsible for bringing their own table and chairs for their booth.





Participation includes:

Booth space in the Vendor Promenade

Social media acknowledgment

Recognition during the event by the Dougherty County CASA Executive Director





* Vendor items must be delivered to the CASA office or Morning Cafe by May 8, 2026, or arrangements can be made for CASA staff to pick them up by that date. All donated items must have a minimum value of $20.