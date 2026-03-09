CASAerton Tea Party

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About this event
Those in attendance may expect diversions of the highest order, including:
And, dear reader, this author assures you there will be much more for society to enjoy and discuss long after the final cup is poured.
P.S. First 12 to purchase receive a surprise gift.
For Our Most Distinguished Patrons:
Patrons shall receive:
The Merchant’s Promenade – $25 & * 1 donated item for the event raffle or door prizes.
Local merchants are invited to showcase their goods during the morning’s promenade.
Vendor setup will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. on the day of the event. Please note that vendors are responsible for bringing their own table and chairs for their booth.
Participation includes:
* Vendor items must be delivered to the CASA office or Morning Cafe by May 8, 2026, or arrangements can be made for CASA staff to pick them up by that date. All donated items must have a minimum value of $20.
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