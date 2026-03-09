Dougherty County Casa Inc

Hosted by

Dougherty County Casa Inc

About this event

CASAerton Tea Party

100 W Roosevelt Ave

Albany, GA 31701, USA

General Admission
$40

Those in attendance may expect diversions of the highest order, including:

  • Music trivia and other lighthearted amusements
  • Door prizes and a most intriguing mystery raffle
  • Recognition for Best Dressed and Best Headpiece
  • A refined vendor promenade for shopping and strolling
  • And more for guests to quietly gossip about long after the final teacup is set down

And, dear reader, this author assures you there will be much more for society to enjoy and discuss long after the final cup is poured.


P.S. First 12 to purchase receive a surprise gift.

Diamond of the Season Sponsorship
$500

For Our Most Distinguished Patrons:

Patrons shall receive:

  • Reserved priority seating for six honored guests
  • Announcement in the event program
  • Event signage recognizing your support
  • Booth space in the Vendor Promenade
  • Social media acknowledgment
  • Table naming privileges (business name or creative title)
  • Recognition during opening remarks by the Dougherty County CASA Executive Director
  • Sponsorship recognition on event marketing materials
  • A thank you in the CASA newsletter
  • Recognition on the CASA website
  • 12 raffle tickets
  • Full access to all morning tea festivities
Vendor: The Merchant's Promenade
$25

The Merchant’s Promenade – $25 & * 1 donated item for the event raffle or door prizes.


Local merchants are invited to showcase their goods during the morning’s promenade.


Vendor setup will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. on the day of the event. Please note that vendors are responsible for bringing their own table and chairs for their booth.


Participation includes:

  • Booth space in the Vendor Promenade
  • Social media acknowledgment
  • Recognition during the event by the Dougherty County CASA Executive Director


* Vendor items must be delivered to the CASA office or Morning Cafe by May 8, 2026, or arrangements can be made for CASA staff to pick them up by that date. All donated items must have a minimum value of $20.

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