Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association Inc.
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Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

CASA's Hops For Hope Silent Auction

Get your glow on! item
Get your glow on! item
Get your glow on!
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy a Diamond Glow Facial from The Aesthetic House as well as the collection of Zo Skin Health products. This includes exfoliating polish, complexion renewal pads, exfoliating cleanser, illuminating, AOX serum, firming serum, intense eye cream, and a hot/cold eye mask.

Value $500

Donated by The Aesthetic House

Full day of offshore fishing for 2 item
Full day of offshore fishing for 2
$300

Starting bid

A full day of offshore fishing provided by Cool Change Fishing Charters. Heading out from Crystal River you will enjoy a full day of offshore fishing for 2 people.

Valued at $1000.00

Donated by Chris Wilkins

Family photo from MPatephoto item
Family photo from MPatephoto
$40

Starting bid

Capture the moments with your loved ones with 1.5 Hours of photography for up to 5 family members and get 10-15 digital images.

Valued at $600


Donated by: mpatephoto

Young Boat swag item
Young Boat swag item
Young Boat swag item
Young Boat swag
$45

Starting bid

Stickers, keychains, towels, hats shirts, koozies, and more!


Valued at $260

Donated by Young Boats

Lovebirds wine basket item
Lovebirds wine basket item
Lovebirds wine basket item
Lovebirds wine basket
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a bottle of Cooper & Thief Cellar Master Red wine blend, a bottle of Blindfold Blanc de Noir (a white Pinot Noir), and 2 hand painted wine glasses with the sweetest lovebirds in different seasons.

Value $130

Wine donated by :KC Wine Bar

Glasses hand painted by: Tina Joyce

Pack you beach tote and head to the beach item
Pack you beach tote and head to the beach item
Pack you beach tote and head to the beach item
Pack you beach tote and head to the beach
$20

Starting bid

included in the beach package is:

$25 gas card to get you there, $25 Publix gift card to pick up lunch on your way, 2 beach towels, sunscreen, 2 skinny margaritas, Tupperware snack box, goldfish to fill your Tupperware, PB& J snacks, some sweet treats, towel clips, a fan, wet/dry bag, and some Lora Wilson law office koozies.

Valued at $175

Donated by : Lora Wilson Law Office

Engagement photos by mpatephoto item
Engagement photos by mpatephoto
$40

Starting bid

Its time to make it official with some incredible engagement photos by mpatephoto. It includes an hour of photography plus 10-15 digital images.


Valued $600

Donated by: mpatephoto

Boat day ahead item
Boat day ahead item
Boat day ahead item
Boat day ahead
$30

Starting bid

Casemate jelly tote with waterproof cell phone pack. This tote is waterproof, tip-proof, and you can use it for almost anything. 2 LANE LINEN Xlarge beach towels 39x71 that are quick dry, sand free and lightweight. Enjoy some Sunny D seltzers and some popcorn while out for the day.

Valued at $170

Bright Wing by Ro Martinez Rimes item
Bright Wing by Ro Martinez Rimes item
Bright Wing by Ro Martinez Rimes item
Bright Wing by Ro Martinez Rimes
$25

Starting bid

From the artist:

I will be donating my original artwork, "Bright Wing," to Casa Citrus for their Hops & Hope silent auction event, taking place on Saturday, April 11th. The butterfly's transformation into a more beautiful form serves as a powerful metaphor for the renewal and growth that I wish for survivors of abuse. This piece, created with acrylic on canvas and mounted on an 8x10 distressed wood frame, represents the possibility of a new beginning. Like a pearl, beauty can come from friction. I'm grateful for organizations like CASA Citrus, which provide vital support to individuals in distress and abusive relationships who may be unable to help themselves.

Valued at $99

Backpack packed and ready item
Backpack packed and ready item
Backpack packed and ready
$30

Starting bid

Large Vera Bradley Travel backpack filled with your favorite summertime mixes, Strawberry Daquiri and Margarita!


Valued at $230

Crown yourself Queen or King item
Crown yourself Queen or King item
Crown yourself Queen or King
$25

Starting bid

4 assorted bottles of Crown Royal and branded Brandon Paul Foundation pint plasses.


Donated by Brandon Paul Foundation

Take it and go item
Take it and go item
Take it and go item
Take it and go
$25

Starting bid

Oversized Crown & Ivy tote, 4 XL Crown & Ivy beach towels, Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen and a bottle of Coopers Hawk Mango Dragon fruit spritzy sangria.


Valued at $160

Cheese and Wine time item
Cheese and Wine time item
Cheese and Wine time
$15

Starting bid

Oake, by Macy's, Cheese board and cheese knive set, serving tray, and a wine flight set.

Small business community love for CASA item
Small business community love for CASA item
Small business community love for CASA
$40

Starting bid

This basket valued at $265 has everything you want! It includes a certificate from The Pink Room for $25, Larimar Boutique certificate for $25, A 5 class pack certificate from Ascension pilates $85 certificate, a bottle of Red Blend, 3D sleep eye mask, candle, movie watching treats and popcorn buckets, Easter towels, Tupperware and a Nautical silver necklace!


Valued at $265


Donated by: Small Citrus County businesses!!

Wood Burning by Carmella Thompson item
Wood Burning by Carmella Thompson item
Wood Burning by Carmella Thompson item
Wood Burning by Carmella Thompson
$50

Starting bid

‘Symbols of Our Freedom’ is the title. Medium: Freehand drawing using a wood burning tool with acrylic washes applied for the color. 


Valued at: $400


Carmella Thompson is a local artist living in Inverness. She has received awards for her work, including a purchase award by the City of Inverness which is on display at the County Office. 

I completed my BA in Fine Arts at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. My areas of focus were photography and drawing. My art career took a long delay to find a productive way to afford my artistic interests. During this time period I continued to capture the beauty of our world using photography and what I called painting with the camera. I also pursued my interests in drawing by creating art work in pen and ink, pastels and pencil. It was only upon retiring and with encouragement from friends that I began creating artwork I call drawing on wood using a wood burning tool. All images I create are done freehand and based on the characteristics of the piece of wood I have chosen. Many of my pieces are focused on birds, specifically the water birds of the south. Even before living close to the water,  I was always intrigued by a beautiful heron flying with such elegance was l a beautiful heron flying with such elegance. 

Donated by: Carmella Thompson


Botox by AderaMD Aesthetics item
Botox by AderaMD Aesthetics item
Botox by AderaMD Aesthetics item
Botox by AderaMD Aesthetics
$150

Starting bid

a $500 gift certificate for Botox treatments at ADERAMD Aesthetics!


Donated by: ADERAMD Aesthetics

Cash In The Fun item
Cash In The Fun item
Cash In The Fun item
Cash In The Fun
$45

Starting bid

Peddlers Post canvas bag, $50 in cash, $100 in scratch off tickets, and $960 in local advertising.


Total Value:$1160

Donated by:Peddlers Post

Tabletop adult smores item
Tabletop adult smores item
Tabletop adult smores
$20

Starting bid

A tabletop fireplace smores kit complete with marshmallow sticks. Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey, 2- 8 packs of Hersheys candy bars, giant marshmallows, and 2 whiskey glasses.

Southwest decor item
Southwest decor item
Southwest decor item
Southwest decor
$15

Starting bid

5 piece southwest decor with 3 freestanding clay pieces and 1 clay piece with a metal arrow stand.

Indoor grillin and chillin item
Indoor grillin and chillin item
Indoor grillin and chillin item
Indoor grillin and chillin
$30

Starting bid

Pampered Chef indoor grill and griddle, utensils, kitchen towels, and Texas Roadhouse seasonings for all those grilled creations.

Now we are cooking...with waffles item
Now we are cooking...with waffles item
Now we are cooking...with waffles
$25

Starting bid

Cuisinart waffles iron, Kodiak protein waffle mix, 1 Qt of Adirondak Pure Maple syrup, a beautiful locally made pottery mixing bowl, a $25 gift card to publix, and utensils.

Total value: $105

Moove over for some coziness item
Moove over for some coziness item
Moove over for some coziness item
Moove over for some coziness
$15

Starting bid

2 cow in tub canvas prints, 50x70 cow print cozy throw, 2- 18x18 cow print throw pillows.

Black coffee with a shake and a twist item
Black coffee with a shake and a twist item
Black coffee with a shake and a twist
$15

Starting bid

The Crow Black Coffee flavored vodka, Bailey's Irish Cream, Cocktail shaker set, and a set of Oake wooden coasters.

Old Goat Birthday basket item
Old Goat Birthday basket item
Old Goat Birthday basket item
Old Goat Birthday basket
$10

Starting bid

If you know anyone about to have an Old Goat birthday, this basket has everything you need for a gift that willo gets loads of laughs.

Valued at: $50

Donated by: Gina Ballard- Aflac

Wine Barrell beauty item
Wine Barrell beauty item
Wine Barrell beauty item
Wine Barrell beauty
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful painted heavy barrel, Boutz Cellars Dasos Mourvedre Paso Robles 2021, Catena "White Clay" Semillon-Chenin Blanc Blend 2023, and a hand painted wine glass.


Valued at $135

Wine donated by KC Wine Bar

For the horse lovers item
For the horse lovers item
For the horse lovers item
For the horse lovers
$15

Starting bid

Love, Luck and Welcome horseshoe sign, A ceramic horse treat (trailer) jar, ceramic cowboy boot decor, Feelin lucky sign.

Ascension Pilates gift basket item
Ascension Pilates gift basket item
Ascension Pilates gift basket
$20

Starting bid

This basket includes a 5 Class pack certificate from Ascension ($85), mat slap bank, incense holder and sticks, wood wick candle, Liquid electrolyte drink mix, hair clip, t-shirt and more goodies!

Values at $175

Donated by: Ascension Pilates

CASA Kids Art bundles item
CASA Kids Art bundles item
CASA Kids Art bundles item
CASA Kids Art bundles
$15

Starting bid

The kids of all ages in the CASA safe home made some very special art for the community who helps to support! They were very proud to share their creations!

CASA Kids Art bundles item
CASA Kids Art bundles item
CASA Kids Art bundles item
CASA Kids Art bundles
$15

Starting bid

The kids of all ages in the CASA safe home made some very special art for the community who helps to support! They were very proud to share their creations!

CASA Kids Art bundles item
CASA Kids Art bundles item
CASA Kids Art bundles item
CASA Kids Art bundles
$15

Starting bid

The kids of all ages in the CASA safe home made some very special art for the community who helps to support! They were very proud to share their creations!

CASA kids art bundles! item
CASA kids art bundles! item
CASA kids art bundles! item
CASA kids art bundles!
$15

Starting bid

The kids of all ages in the CASA safe home made some very special art for the community who helps to support! They were very proud to share their creations!

UCF Authentic Riddell College Helmet item
UCF Authentic Riddell College Helmet item
UCF Authentic Riddell College Helmet
$20

Starting bid

UCF fans can own your own authentic college football helmet!

Gators Authentic Riddell College Helmet item
Gators Authentic Riddell College Helmet
$20

Starting bid

Gator fans can get your own authentic college football helmet!

Pontoon trip and the tin man! item
Pontoon trip and the tin man! item
Pontoon trip and the tin man!
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1.5 hour Pontoon boat tour aboard The Jillyfish on Lake Henderson. You also get the cutest tin man in existence, which is handmade by a 93 year old local resident!

Get some ink at Twistid Ink! item
Get some ink at Twistid Ink! item
Get some ink at Twistid Ink!
$20

Starting bid

A gift basket with a $100 gift certificate for Twistid Ink, some Twistid shirt swag, and a bottle of wine!!


Donated by:Twistid Ink (and make sure to check out Twistid Arts)

Get this POSH basket item
Get this POSH basket item
Get this POSH basket
$20

Starting bid

A bottle of Malbec and a bottle of Sake to enjoy after a good cleaning! Included is local business exclusive cleaning formulas include an all purpose cleaner and a soft scrub from Poshmaid.


Donated by: Poshmaid

All the Citrus! item
All the Citrus! item
All the Citrus!
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a bottle of champagne, candle, citrus treats, and a $100 gift certificate to Citrus Infusion & Injection.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!