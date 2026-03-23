CASA's Hops For Hope Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a Diamond Glow Facial from The Aesthetic House as well as the collection of Zo Skin Health products. This includes exfoliating polish, complexion renewal pads, exfoliating cleanser, illuminating, AOX serum, firming serum, intense eye cream, and a hot/cold eye mask.
Value $500
Donated by The Aesthetic House
Starting bid
A full day of offshore fishing provided by Cool Change Fishing Charters. Heading out from Crystal River you will enjoy a full day of offshore fishing for 2 people.
Valued at $1000.00
Donated by Chris Wilkins
Starting bid
Capture the moments with your loved ones with 1.5 Hours of photography for up to 5 family members and get 10-15 digital images.
Valued at $600
Donated by: mpatephoto
Starting bid
Stickers, keychains, towels, hats shirts, koozies, and more!
Valued at $260
Donated by Young Boats
Starting bid
Enjoy a bottle of Cooper & Thief Cellar Master Red wine blend, a bottle of Blindfold Blanc de Noir (a white Pinot Noir), and 2 hand painted wine glasses with the sweetest lovebirds in different seasons.
Value $130
Wine donated by :KC Wine Bar
Glasses hand painted by: Tina Joyce
Starting bid
included in the beach package is:
$25 gas card to get you there, $25 Publix gift card to pick up lunch on your way, 2 beach towels, sunscreen, 2 skinny margaritas, Tupperware snack box, goldfish to fill your Tupperware, PB& J snacks, some sweet treats, towel clips, a fan, wet/dry bag, and some Lora Wilson law office koozies.
Valued at $175
Donated by : Lora Wilson Law Office
Starting bid
Its time to make it official with some incredible engagement photos by mpatephoto. It includes an hour of photography plus 10-15 digital images.
Valued $600
Donated by: mpatephoto
Starting bid
Casemate jelly tote with waterproof cell phone pack. This tote is waterproof, tip-proof, and you can use it for almost anything. 2 LANE LINEN Xlarge beach towels 39x71 that are quick dry, sand free and lightweight. Enjoy some Sunny D seltzers and some popcorn while out for the day.
Valued at $170
Starting bid
From the artist:
I will be donating my original artwork, "Bright Wing," to Casa Citrus for their Hops & Hope silent auction event, taking place on Saturday, April 11th. The butterfly's transformation into a more beautiful form serves as a powerful metaphor for the renewal and growth that I wish for survivors of abuse. This piece, created with acrylic on canvas and mounted on an 8x10 distressed wood frame, represents the possibility of a new beginning. Like a pearl, beauty can come from friction. I'm grateful for organizations like CASA Citrus, which provide vital support to individuals in distress and abusive relationships who may be unable to help themselves.
Valued at $99
Starting bid
Large Vera Bradley Travel backpack filled with your favorite summertime mixes, Strawberry Daquiri and Margarita!
Valued at $230
Starting bid
4 assorted bottles of Crown Royal and branded Brandon Paul Foundation pint plasses.
Donated by Brandon Paul Foundation
Starting bid
Oversized Crown & Ivy tote, 4 XL Crown & Ivy beach towels, Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen and a bottle of Coopers Hawk Mango Dragon fruit spritzy sangria.
Valued at $160
Starting bid
Oake, by Macy's, Cheese board and cheese knive set, serving tray, and a wine flight set.
Starting bid
This basket valued at $265 has everything you want! It includes a certificate from The Pink Room for $25, Larimar Boutique certificate for $25, A 5 class pack certificate from Ascension pilates $85 certificate, a bottle of Red Blend, 3D sleep eye mask, candle, movie watching treats and popcorn buckets, Easter towels, Tupperware and a Nautical silver necklace!
Valued at $265
Donated by: Small Citrus County businesses!!
Starting bid
‘Symbols of Our Freedom’ is the title. Medium: Freehand drawing using a wood burning tool with acrylic washes applied for the color.
Valued at: $400
Carmella Thompson is a local artist living in Inverness. She has received awards for her work, including a purchase award by the City of Inverness which is on display at the County Office.
I completed my BA in Fine Arts at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. My areas of focus were photography and drawing. My art career took a long delay to find a productive way to afford my artistic interests. During this time period I continued to capture the beauty of our world using photography and what I called painting with the camera. I also pursued my interests in drawing by creating art work in pen and ink, pastels and pencil. It was only upon retiring and with encouragement from friends that I began creating artwork I call drawing on wood using a wood burning tool. All images I create are done freehand and based on the characteristics of the piece of wood I have chosen. Many of my pieces are focused on birds, specifically the water birds of the south. Even before living close to the water, I was always intrigued by a beautiful heron flying with such elegance was l a beautiful heron flying with such elegance.
Donated by: Carmella Thompson
Starting bid
a $500 gift certificate for Botox treatments at ADERAMD Aesthetics!
Donated by: ADERAMD Aesthetics
Starting bid
Peddlers Post canvas bag, $50 in cash, $100 in scratch off tickets, and $960 in local advertising.
Total Value:$1160
Donated by:Peddlers Post
Starting bid
A tabletop fireplace smores kit complete with marshmallow sticks. Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey, 2- 8 packs of Hersheys candy bars, giant marshmallows, and 2 whiskey glasses.
Starting bid
5 piece southwest decor with 3 freestanding clay pieces and 1 clay piece with a metal arrow stand.
Starting bid
Pampered Chef indoor grill and griddle, utensils, kitchen towels, and Texas Roadhouse seasonings for all those grilled creations.
Starting bid
Cuisinart waffles iron, Kodiak protein waffle mix, 1 Qt of Adirondak Pure Maple syrup, a beautiful locally made pottery mixing bowl, a $25 gift card to publix, and utensils.
Total value: $105
Starting bid
2 cow in tub canvas prints, 50x70 cow print cozy throw, 2- 18x18 cow print throw pillows.
Starting bid
The Crow Black Coffee flavored vodka, Bailey's Irish Cream, Cocktail shaker set, and a set of Oake wooden coasters.
Starting bid
If you know anyone about to have an Old Goat birthday, this basket has everything you need for a gift that willo gets loads of laughs.
Valued at: $50
Donated by: Gina Ballard- Aflac
Starting bid
Beautiful painted heavy barrel, Boutz Cellars Dasos Mourvedre Paso Robles 2021, Catena "White Clay" Semillon-Chenin Blanc Blend 2023, and a hand painted wine glass.
Valued at $135
Wine donated by KC Wine Bar
Starting bid
Love, Luck and Welcome horseshoe sign, A ceramic horse treat (trailer) jar, ceramic cowboy boot decor, Feelin lucky sign.
Starting bid
This basket includes a 5 Class pack certificate from Ascension ($85), mat slap bank, incense holder and sticks, wood wick candle, Liquid electrolyte drink mix, hair clip, t-shirt and more goodies!
Values at $175
Donated by: Ascension Pilates
Starting bid
The kids of all ages in the CASA safe home made some very special art for the community who helps to support! They were very proud to share their creations!
Starting bid
The kids of all ages in the CASA safe home made some very special art for the community who helps to support! They were very proud to share their creations!
Starting bid
The kids of all ages in the CASA safe home made some very special art for the community who helps to support! They were very proud to share their creations!
Starting bid
The kids of all ages in the CASA safe home made some very special art for the community who helps to support! They were very proud to share their creations!
Starting bid
UCF fans can own your own authentic college football helmet!
Starting bid
Gator fans can get your own authentic college football helmet!
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1.5 hour Pontoon boat tour aboard The Jillyfish on Lake Henderson. You also get the cutest tin man in existence, which is handmade by a 93 year old local resident!
Starting bid
A gift basket with a $100 gift certificate for Twistid Ink, some Twistid shirt swag, and a bottle of wine!!
Donated by:Twistid Ink (and make sure to check out Twistid Arts)
Starting bid
A bottle of Malbec and a bottle of Sake to enjoy after a good cleaning! Included is local business exclusive cleaning formulas include an all purpose cleaner and a soft scrub from Poshmaid.
Donated by: Poshmaid
Starting bid
Enjoy a bottle of champagne, candle, citrus treats, and a $100 gift certificate to Citrus Infusion & Injection.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!