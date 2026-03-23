CASA's Hops For Hope Silent Auction

‘Symbols of Our Freedom’ is the title. Medium: Freehand drawing using a wood burning tool with acrylic washes applied for the color.





Valued at: $400





Carmella Thompson is a local artist living in Inverness. She has received awards for her work, including a purchase award by the City of Inverness which is on display at the County Office.

I completed my BA in Fine Arts at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. My areas of focus were photography and drawing. My art career took a long delay to find a productive way to afford my artistic interests. During this time period I continued to capture the beauty of our world using photography and what I called painting with the camera. I also pursued my interests in drawing by creating art work in pen and ink, pastels and pencil. It was only upon retiring and with encouragement from friends that I began creating artwork I call drawing on wood using a wood burning tool. All images I create are done freehand and based on the characteristics of the piece of wood I have chosen. Many of my pieces are focused on birds, specifically the water birds of the south. Even before living close to the water, I was always intrigued by a beautiful heron flying with such elegance was l a beautiful heron flying with such elegance.

Donated by: Carmella Thompson



