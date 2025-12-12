CASA of Central Virginia

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CASA of Central Virginia

About this event

CASA's Retro Rewind:80s Edition 2026

1499 Coffee Rd

Lynchburg, VA 24503, USA

General Admission Ticket
$50

Step back into the 80s with full access to CASA’s Retro Rewind Party! Your ticket includes admission to the event, access to all food and activities, and one drink ticket. Get ready for a night of nostalgia, dancing, and making a difference for children in our community.

Reserved Seating
$60

Step back into the 80s with full access to CASA’s Retro Rewind Party! This ticket includes all that the general admission ticket includes, PLUS reserved seating. Get ready for a night of nostalgia, dancing, and making a difference for children in our community.

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