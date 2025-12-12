CASA's Retro Rewind:80s Edition 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Step back into the 80s with full access to CASA’s Retro Rewind Party! Your ticket includes admission to the event, access to all food and activities, and one drink ticket. Get ready for a night of nostalgia, dancing, and making a difference for children in our community.
Step back into the 80s with full access to CASA’s Retro Rewind Party! This ticket includes all that the general admission ticket includes, PLUS reserved seating. Get ready for a night of nostalgia, dancing, and making a difference for children in our community.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!